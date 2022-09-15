Coveo Announces Voting Results for 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Quebec City, Quebec, CANADA

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that helps to transform search, recommendations, personalization and merchandising within digital experiences, today announced the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 15, 2022 (the “Meeting”). The detailed results of the votes held at the Meeting are set out below.

1.   Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following nine (9) nominees proposed by management was duly elected as a director of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until such person’s successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Director# of Votes Forof Votes Cast For# of Votes Againstof Votes Cast Against
Louis Têtu488,752,88199.99%14,7440.01%
Laurent Simoneau488,752,38199.99%15,2440.01%
J. Alberto Yépez481,698,59298.55%7,069,0331.45%
Frédéric Lalonde488,752,36199.99%15,2640.01%
Isaac Kim488,751,20199.99%16,4240.01%
Shanti Ariker488,684,55099.98%83,0750.02%
Sumit Pande488,671,50999.98%96,1160.02%
Valéry Zamuner488,711,46699.99%56,1590.01%
Fay Sien Goon488,685,71099.98%81,9150.02%

2.   Appointment of Auditors

According to votes received, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were duly appointed as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors of the Corporation, with the following results:

 # of Votes Forof Votes Cast For# of Votes Withheldof Votes Cast Withheld
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP488,684,30099.98%97,5830.02%

3.   2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan

According to votes received, the resolution (the full text of which is reproduced as Exhibit B to the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated August 5, 2022) ratifying, confirming and approving the 2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan adopted by the Board of Directors of the Corporation on August 4, 2022, was adopted by the shareholders of the Corporation, with the following results:

 # of Votes Forof Votes Cast For# of Votes Againstof Votes Cast Against
2022 ESPP485,313,27698.12%9,287,8591.88%

About Coveo Solutions Inc.

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction. Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

