Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ("Vintage Wine" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VWE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Vintage Wine issued a press release on September 13, 2022, revealing that it had taken $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments that it had “identified through efforts to improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting.” The Company added that the adjustments included “physical inventory count adjustments of $12.4 million, $3.7 million related to the establishment of inventory reserves and $3.0 million related to the impact of additional remediation efforts.” The Company admitted that these adjustments had fueled a larger loss in the fourth quarter of 2022. Based on this news, shares of Vintage Wine plunged by more than 40% in intraday trading on September 14, 2022.

