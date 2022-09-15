Comstock Files Grant Application for Cellulosic Fuels

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced its filing of a grant application with the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) to build a pre-pilot scale system to demonstrate one of Comstock’s unique new pathways to produce renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, gasoline, and marine fuel from forestry residues and other forms of lignocellulosic biomass at dramatically improved yield, efficiency and cost in comparison to known methods.



Comstock has developed a breakthrough process that efficiently deconstructs woody biomass and residuals into uniquely isolated biointermediates that are free of the contaminants that have frustrated prior attempts at broadly commercializing cellulosic fuels. Comstock’s biointermediates include Cellulosic Sugar produced from a purified form of cellulose that has been stripped of bioconversion inhibitors, and a unique mixture of hydrocarbons that Comstock calls Bioleum.

Cellulosic Sugar can be used as a fermentation feedstock to produce ethanol, lipids, and many other products. Bioleum is a form of biocrude with about 75% of the energy content of fossil crude. While Comstock’s biointermediates can be used in multiple renewable fuel pathways, Comstock’s grant application is based on fermenting Cellulosic Sugar into lipids, reacting the lipids with Bioleum to produce a single homogenous feedstock, and converting that homogeneous feedstock into drop-in renewable fuels, at yields exceeding 80 gallons per dry ton of feedstock (on a gasoline gallon equivalent basis).

Comstock’s grant application is supported by a team of collaborators, including Topsoe Inc., Marathon Petroleum Company LP, Novozymes, Xylome Corporation, RenFuel K2B AB, Emerging Fuels Technology Inc., the University of Nevada Reno, the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute, and the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such an exceptional team of industry leaders,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Comstock’s executive chairman and chief executive officer. “The combined team enables an extremely valuable ecosystem for advancing a highly scalable and rapidly replenishable new feedstock source for renewable fuels. This ecosystem is capable of making material contributions to neutralizing U.S. mobility emissions and delivering net-zero emissions by 2050.”

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) innovates technologies that contribute to global decarbonization and circularity by efficiently converting under-utilized natural resources into renewable fuels and electrification products that contribute to balancing global uses and emissions of carbon. The Company intends to achieve exponential growth and extraordinary financial, natural, and social gains by building, owning, and operating a fleet of advanced carbon neutral extraction and refining facilities, by selling an array of complementary process solutions and related services, and by licensing selected technologies to qualified strategic partners. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

