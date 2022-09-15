Jon Cohen and Michael Hansen Join Talkspace’s Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders of Talkspace, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK) today elected Jon Cohen, M.D., to the virtual behavioral healthcare company’s board of directors and approved all other shareholder proposals during the company’s first Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Dr. Cohen is prior Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioReference Laboratories and Senior Vice President of OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK). Dr. Cohen brings 30 years of healthcare industry strategy and operating experience to Talkspace’s board of directors. He succeeds Jeffrey Crowe as an independent Class I Director with a term expiring in 2025.

Additionally, the Company’s board appointed Cengage Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Hansen to complete Charles Berg’s term as a Class II director expiring in 2023. Mr. Hansen, a digital transformation expert, previously served as partner and Chairman at the Boston Consulting Group’s digital convergence practice. He’s been named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business and twice been recognized as a top CEO by Glassdoor.

Finally, Talkspace shareholders approved the following proposals, all of which were supported by the Board:

Re-election of Erez Shachar and Madhu Pawar as independent Class I directors with terms expiring in 2025;





Ratification of appointment of independent auditors; and





Approval of current year's executive compensation and approval of review of executive compensation on an annual basis going forward.



About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall healthcare and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual, couples and family therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 77 million lives at June 30, 2022, through our partnerships with employers, health plans, and paid benefits programs.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.

