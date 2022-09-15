MEDIA ADVISORY: Toronto and York Region Labour Council to Rally at Doug Ford’s Office to Support TSSA Safety Inspectors

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto and York Region Labour Council is holding a rally outside Doug Ford’s Constituency Office in Etobicoke tomorrow, Friday, September 16, 2022 in solidarity with striking safety inspectors.



After almost 8 weeks of inaction on the strike, we are taking our message directly to the Premier in his own community, demanding that he get the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) back to the bargaining table with safety inspectors from OPSEU Local 546.

Despite saying he’d, “always have [workers’] backs, always,” on the campaign trail, Ford and his government are ducking their responsibility to protect public safety and help get workers a fair deal. Every day of delay by the Premier increases the public risk. OPSEU Local 546 members are fighting for improved accountability for public safety standards and practices, wages and benefits that are consistent with industry standards, measures to address understaffing issues and improve retention and recruitment, and a stronger voice in their workplace.

Date: Friday, September 16, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Outside Doug Ford’s Constituency Office

823 Albion Road

Etobicoke, Ontario

M9V 1A3

Speakers Include:

Andria Babbington, President, Toronto and York Region Labour Council

Striking TSSA Workers, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546

For more information, please contact:

Susan McMurray

Executive Assistant

Toronto York Region Labour Council

smcmurray@labourcouncil.ca l 416-882-2247

