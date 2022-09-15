Behavioral Health Market Is Expected to Reach USD 66.6 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research based in Portland (OR), the behavioral health market was estimated at $41.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $66.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the behavioral health market.

Behavioral Health Market Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­ to 2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 41.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 66.6 Billion CAGR 4.7 Percent No. of Pages in Report 369 Segments Covered Disorder, Service, Age Group, and Region Drivers Penetration of digital technologies such as telehealth, development of new treatments for behavioral health Opportunities Introduction of telehealth for behavioral health care Restraints Availability of alternative health therapies for behavioral disorders and high cost of service associated with the behavioral healthcare

Impact of Covid-19 on Behavioral Health Market:

The behavioral health centers were severely hit by the pandemic norms and the patients who were taking the treatment or the ones who were going to join the service centers were seen avoid the visits due to the obvious fear of the infection.

However, with the growing prevalence of behavioral issues among individuals the market managed to get back on track soon.

The global behavioral health market is analyzed across disorder, service, age group, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on disorder, the substance abuse disorder segment held around three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The eating disorders segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on service, the inpatient hospital treatment services segment held more than two-fifths of the global behavioral health market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The emergency mental health services segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on age group, the adult segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. The pediatric and geriatric segments are also covered through the report.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly three-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global behavioral market report include,

Strategic Behavioral Health LLC

Ascension

Behavioral Health Services Inc.

Caretech Holdings PLC

Behavioral Health Network Inc.

Civitas Solutions Inc.

Core Solutions Inc.

Acadia Healthcare

Elevance Health

Centene Corporation

North Spring Behavioral Healthcare

Oracle Corporation

Promises Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare Inc.

Bright Harbor Healthcare

Universal Health Services Inc.

Welligent Inc

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

