Blue Equinox announced the launch of the MSP Alliance Partner Program and Network

Nashville, TN, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best MSPs are masters of the service they provide, but to qualify as a great provider, a profitable company has no choice but to let the less specialized departments of their business fall to the wayside. Blue Equinox observed that often, the MSPs who provide the best products struggle to find clients because they either lack the sales experience, or only check 4 out of 5 boxes that customers look for in a provider. We launched a unique program, the MSP Alliance Partner Program and Network — the first of its kind. Our aim with this new program is to create a network that facilitates MSPs to grow bigger, better, and faster. MPSs will take advantage of combined marketing, sales, application stack, staffing, and additional consulting services for this purpose.

Blue Equinox CEO Scott Raymer runs Blue Equinox with a sharp focus on efficiency, a skill undoubtedly honed from his time in the Marine Corps. “People work best when they have strong interpersonal relationships,” Scott says, “that’s why this program can be described as more than as a guiding principle. Our team gets in the trenches with our partners every day – helping them solve their real problems, whether that’s setting appointments, closing deals, or dealing with a customer that has a real-life ransomware attack and doesn’t know where to turn. It’s the people and the solutions that matter. That’s what our MSP partners need. Not just sales tips and training.”

Organizations go beyond their key components; by leveraging people’s strengths in fractional cost capacities MSP’s profits can flourish. By facilitating synergy between companies, the whole becomes greater than the sum of its parts.

While there is no shortage of marketing and sales coaches in today’s marketplace, Blue Equinox is the only one that combines such a high quantity of qualified vendors into a single program while taking steps to ensure that each vendor meets each specific MSP’s needs. Our team finds, cleanses, loads, and calls on new customer leads to set new customer appointments for MSP’s. Then they’re matched with a senior IT consultant qualified via a 12 week Blue Equinox course and 3 day immersion training. We take these steps because we want to make certain that instead of sales and appointment setting, MSPs can focus on the aspects of their business that only they can do.

In July of 2022, Blue Equinox celebrated a $70,000 MRR win for a Silicon Valley-based client called Cyberstreams which recently joined Blue Equinox’s Alliance Partner Program and Network. COO of Cyberstreams Matt Kordell said, “Before joining this network, these kinds of deals were a tough sell to customers, but Scott’s talent and Blue Equinox’s ability to leverage other MSPs as a united front create the conditions for these deals to happen. Using Blue Equinox’s method, it’s easy for customers to see the value that our MSP brings to the table”.

Today, Blue Equinox has over 30 MSPs in our Alliance Partner Program, and around a dozen National Alliance Partner companies. They currently provide services to multiple MSP 501 award companies. One of these companies, Iris, is over 20 years old and has been in this program for less than a year. In this month alone, Blue Equinox is projected to increase their MRR by 10%. Iris recently took advantage of the SDR management program, and brought on two exclusive SDR’s managed by Blue Equinox.

While we primarily operate in the United States, we just brought on our first Canadian client, Constant C. CEO Jason Kolaski. He was asked why he chose to join the program, and he said, “We just parted ways with our VP of Sales and didn’t have time to oversee training a new sales representative.” He also pointed out that Canada is going to follow suit with the US on all the cyber and compliance laws. Therefore, he said, “Partnering with Blue Equinox allows us to step ahead of the competition and be able to sell and consult the services necessary to comply with any new legislation”.

To qualify for the program, each MSP must meet, or be willing to meet, a list of qualifying criteria. These are based on experience, certification, revenue, existing KPI’s, security and compliance, and geography. “We’re always willing to work with a business when we see that they have the bones of a great MSP,” says Ron Searle, president of Blue Cloud, which is our marketplace for MSPs to purchase applications and services.

This refined program has a unique model for growing MSPs book of business and its working. "Blue Equinox is ramping appointments steadily and by January of 2023 is on pace to be running 1,000 IT, Cybersecurity, and Compliance Audits each month,” according to Ben Morrison, CMO of Blue Equinox. "What's better, Blue Equinox is closing a tremendous amount of revenue for our partners”, he adds. With the formula Blue Equinox has, he sees no reason why Blue Equinox can’t become the go to source for marketing and sales services for hundreds of MSP’s worldwide in time!







If you are an MSP owner or technology sales leader in your company and are interested in learning more about the Blue Equinox Alliance Partner Program and Network, you can learn more on the Blue Equinox Website at www.blueequinox.com









About Blue Equinox

Blue Equinox is a Nashville-based IT, Cybersecurity, and Compliance consulting firm. We are proud to give our customers the white glove treatment by utilizing our portfolio of resources and expertise to solve problems in the IT industry. We aim to be your single point of contact to maintain simplicity.