High Use of Bio Decontamination Systems in Several Healthcare Applications to Prevent Spread of Contagious Infections: Fact.MR Analysis

South Korea, Seoul, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of bio decontamination systems are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 208.1 million by 2027, reveals Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Bio decontamination is a technique for getting rid of or at least lowering various microbiological pathogens so they don't harm the environment. Bio decontamination can be done through physical, chemical, and biological means. Physical bio decontamination uses techniques such as high pressure, heat, and other methods.

To guarantee product sterility and scientific validity, contamination management is essential in laboratories for pharmaceuticals and life sciences. As a result, many companies and organisations that value routine vaporous bio decontamination have added room and infrastructure bio decontamination to their standard operating procedures.



Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7700

Due to its low cost and ability to address both, the harmful by-products of microorganisms and the viral decontamination of items by bacteria or fungi, bio decontamination is progressively making headway over other techniques. The industry will branch out as a result of increasing advancements in the biopharma sector.

Increasing surgical procedures is one of the key factors predicted to fuel bio decontamination market growth over the coming years. The market is also predicted to increase as a result of the rising demand for bio decontamination equipment caused by the growing need for minimal physical labour.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of bio decontamination equipment are currently valued at US$ 167 million.

The services segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5% through 2027.

The market for bio decontamination in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% and reach a market valuation of US$ 37 million by 2027.

The presence of manual bio decontamination methods may impede the sales of bio decontamination services to some extent.

Bio Decontamination Industry Research Segments

By Product & Service : Equipment Services Consumables

By End User : Pharma & Medical Device Companies Life Sciences & Biotech Research Organizations Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7700

Winning Strategy

Manufacturing firms that make medical and pharmaceutical devices as well as research institutions are predicted to generate the most revenue for the bio decontamination industry.

The market's vendor environment is characterised by fierce rivalry, which is fueled by product development that takes shifting consumer preferences into account. To maintain their market position, leading industries are concentrating on the introduction of new products.

A new technological centre by Bioquell has just opened in Horsham, Pennsylvania. This facility will act as an incubator for the development of new products and demonstrate a variety of bio decontamination techniques.

In June 2022, Ecolab and Eco Plant teamed up to sell Eco plant 360, a digital solution that uses dynamic monitoring and control to assist customers in considerably reducing the amount of electricity used in compressed air systems.

Quick Buy: Bio Decontamination Market Research Report

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7700

Competitive Landscape

The report discusses key developments in the bio decontamination industry as well as the inorganic and organic growth tactics resorted to by market players.



With the growing demand for bio decontamination products and services in the worldwide market, market players can anticipate lucrative opportunities in the bio decontamination market over the coming years.

The Ecolab Global Intelligence Center was developed in June 2022 by Ecolab so that professionals could analyse data from IoT-connected technologies to give real-time monitoring and quantifiable outcomes.

The SteraMist Amazon Store, which offers the SteraPak Leading Disinfection System for various industries, was introduced by TOMI in December 2021. Expanding the sales channels will improve and streamline the customer's purchasing process.

SteraPak, which employs iHP technology and provides a superior and reasonably priced substitute to electrostatic sprayers that have been recalled owing to safety concerns, was introduced in August 2021 by TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bio decontamination market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product & service (equipment, services, consumables) and end user (pharma & medical device companies, life sciences & biotech research organizations, hospitals & healthcare facilities, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Biotechnology Instruments Market: The global biotechnology Instrument market is likely to be valued at US$ 53.3 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 46.4 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry reistered a Y-o-Y increase worth 14.9%. From 2022 to 2032, biotechnology instruments sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 16.4% to reach a value of US$ 244 Billion by the end of 2032.

Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization Market: According to a new research report published by Fact.MR, the global lifesciences data mining & visualization market is set to register a splendid growth at a double-digit CAGR between the period 2017 and 2026. Revenues from the market are likely to close in roughly US$ 6,400 Mn by 2026-end.

Americas Hospital Acquired Infection Testing Market: Fact.MR's Americas hospital acquired infection testing industry analysis predicts the market to attain a valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of the decade, which is more than 4X more than its worth at present. This research survey forecasts the market to expand at a significant CAGR of around 13% through 2031, with the U.S. slated to account for over 55% market share.

Home Diagnostics Market: The United States of America accounted for the maximum market share of home diagnostics in North America, contributing around 40% share of market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. In Europe, the United Kingdom and France, as well as Germany, are among the leading regions with high penetration of home diagnostics.

About Us:

