Pray.com Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month With New Content From Sergio De La Mora

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pray.com, the No.1 app for prayer and faith-based audio and video streaming content, is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with the addition of "The Road to Redemption" by Pastor Sergio De La Mora of Heart Revolution Church. He is a leading Latin voice in America whose mission is to raise leaders who will win souls and make disciples to influence their generation for Christ.

"We celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic American champions who have inspired others to achieve success," said Pray.com Founder Matthew Potter. "We believe Pastor Sergio is very much a leader in that space and we are excited to begin delivering his messages of encouragement and inspiration to our Spanish-speaking audiences."

De La Mora's content will run on Pray Radio in English and in Spanish under the app's existing 'Spanish' tab. Spanish language content will be featured on his channel. With the user's phone set to Spanish, Pray.com features Spanish content like Daily & Nightly Prayer, 21-day Prayer Plans, Biblical Sagas, Kids Bible Stories and Meditations, Book Summaries, and most Bedtime Bible Stories.

"Como aplicación #1 para la oración y el contenido de audio basado en la fe, en Pray.com estamos comprometidos a brindar algo para todos," said founder Steve Gatena. "El podcast del pastor Sergio y nuestro otro contenido en español es solo una muestra de lo que está por venir. Nos apasiona servir a nuestra creciente audiencia de habla hispana."

De La Mora is the founder of Heart Revolution Church in San Diego and the author of "The Heart Revolution" and "Paradox: The God Who Breaks the Rules." De La Mora's hosts podcast, "The Road to Restoration," is inspired by his own testimony of redemption.

"I'm excited about this content being featured on Pray.com and putting energy into this new platform that has the power to reach people outside the physical doors of the church," De La Mora said. "Transcending Sunday sermons, this platform will allow us to reach more people and influence nations in both English and Spanish."

Pray.com includes podcasts from leading Christian pastors and speakers, meditative and reflective prayers and Bible-based resources to aid listeners wherever they may be in their spiritual growth journeys. Other Spanish language content options include pastors Sammy Rodriguez and Adam Mesa. See more at www.pray.com/discover.

