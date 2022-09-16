Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 16 September 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)
From 8 September 2022 until 15 September 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 245,225 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 81.07 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|8 Sep 2022
|40,518
|79.8525
|3,235,464
|9 Sep 2022
|41,042
|82.5835
|3,389,392
|12 Sep 2022
|39,520
|82.8933
|3,275,943
|13 Sep 2022
|40,312
|82.2163
|3,314,303
|14 Sep 2022
|40,970
|79.7251
|3,266,337
|15 Sep 2022
|42,863
|79.3010
|3,399,079
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|4,498,490
|70.2711
|316,113,983
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|4,743,715
|70.8294
|335,994,501
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,577,084 own shares, corresponding to 0.70% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
