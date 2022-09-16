Proactive news headlines including EQ Resources, Radiopharm Theranostics, West Wits Mining and SenSen Networks

Sydney, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

EQ Resources Ltd (ASX:EQR) has delivered a significant increase in its Mt Carbine ore reserve and a substantial decrease in strip ratio, which improves mine life extension potential for Australia’s only primary tungsten producer. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) shares were trading 9% higher intra-day, at 18 cents, after securing a rare paediatric disease (RPD) designation for its DUNP19 technology for treating osteosarcoma by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI)’s preliminary trade-off studies as part of the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) ‘Project 200’ initiative have confirmed the merits of progressing to a further scoping study. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has delivered “accelerating growth” over the 2022 financial year, with operating results reflecting continued investments to support the company’s rapid, ongoing vertical and geographic expansion, according to a report by Edison Research. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has added $50 million to the coffer for its Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA after securing binding commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors for a single tranche placement. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) and its 37%-owned affiliate Snow Lake Lithium have completed a further 20,000 metres of drilling at the Snow Lake Lithium Project in Manitoba, Canada, tripling the amount of drilling data that can be leveraged for an upcoming resource upgrade. Click here

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) has enhanced its board and management skillset with the appointment of senior resource industry professional Robert Cooper as its new managing director and CEO. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) will lose Keith Jones as a member of its board of directors as he plans to retire at the end of the month after more than three years with the company. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has achieved 83% construction progress as of August 31, 2022 at its Abra Base Metals Mine, situated in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) will receive a further $1 million boost to its capital-raising exercise as major shareholder Newcrest Mining Ltd intends to exercise its top-up right to maintain its 9.9% shareholding in the mineral exploration company. Click here

Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR)'s maiden drill campaign at the Lyons rare earths project, which started this week, is partially complete. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has successfully completed a Technology System Supply Agreement with Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment and a leader in developing autonomous technology. Click here

Euro Manganese Ltd (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has now filed two important instruments in the development of its Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has secured $1.225 million in funding in this latest share purchase plan (SPP), taking the company a step closer to its capital raising goal of $7 million. Click here

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has received final assays from the reverse circulation (RC) drilling program it started in February at its flagship Bundarra Project. Click here

