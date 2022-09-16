A2P SMS and cPaas Market to Hit USD 51.76 Billion by 2030 – Price Trends, Growth Opportunities, Regional Overview, Strategic Initiatives and Future Prospect - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global A2P SMS and cPaas market are estimated to gain a market value of USD 51.76 Billion with a CAGR of 10.25% through forecasted period 2022-2030.

The ability to expand the consumer base and provide increased scalability will drive the global A2P SMS and cPaaS market. A2P services provide integrated one-way communication and can comparatively expand customer engagement. The cPaas enable users to have highly customizable features to meet their needs and requirements. The traditional communication process including SMS and voice has now been replaced with chatbots and automated messages which significantly grows the global A2P and cPaas market.

Most businesses have adopted cPaaS due to its increased efficiency but low maintenance cost. A2P services and cPaaS helps businesses to attract more customers by providing a lucrative communication process. A2P can effectively be used to dispatch seamless reminders for business meetings. With a comparatively higher response rate, A2P SMS is likely to provide maximized business visibility.

Global A2P SMS and cPaaS market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size in 2030 USD 51.76 Billion Segment Covered by Type, Applications,Sales Channel, Player, BY Region, by Type Covered A2P SMS, CPaaS (Voice), etc Application Covered BFSI, Media, etc Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Aptara Inc., Articulate Worldwide, LLC, CERTPOINT, Citrix Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE

A2P SMS can be classified into toll-free, local and short code types of SMS numbers. The major type of cPaaS provider is the API provider that enables businesses to carry out smooth communications. API providers can benefit businesses by giving them a boost to widen their market reach and expand the volume of network traffic which immensely boosts the global A2P SMS and cPaaS market. Toll-free numbers are crucial for A2P SMS since it helps to form a brand impact on the customers and serves as a company tag. A single toll-free number facilitates both messages as well as calls.

The global market has achieved greater heights owing to recent developments and innovations. Whatsapp Business API was launched in 2021 by Syniverse to help business enterprises reach a large volume of audience and eventually strengthen their customer base. ACL Moblie was acquired by Sinch in June 2020, to bring significant improvements in the A2P SMS and cPaaS segment. Tintech and Ooredo global services collaborated in 2019 to expand the company’s market reach across Asia and the Middle East. Mavenir and iBasis collaborated to launch cPaaS in 2022 to help service providers with the availability of global programmable communications. There has been an identifiable growth in the demand for A2P SMS and cPaaS due to the latest developments and mergers across the globe.

The global A2P SMS and cPaaS market will experience major growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and growth of medium and large-scale enterprises will drive the market growth in this region. The increased focus to implement effective marketing strategies to widen customer reach will maximize demand for A2P SMS and cPaaS in this region. The rising number of mobile users and a vast access to the internet immensely boost the A2P SMS and cPaaS market in this region. The developing economy and investments made to implement brand marketing will serve as major factors for the rising demand of the A2P SMS and cPaaS market. Extensive research and developments made towards technological improvement will significantly boost the A2P SMS and cPaaS market growth in this region.

