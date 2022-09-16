Publicatie prospectus, en conversie en toelating tot de handel op Euronext Amsterdam van 12.992.007 Nieuwe Aandelen

Ease2pay N.V. ("Ease2pay") (Euronext Amsterdam: EAS2P) heeft vandaag een prospectus (het "Prospectus") gepubliceerd ten behoeve van de toelating tot de handel op Euronext Amsterdam, een gereglementeerde markt van Euronext Amsterdam N.V., van 12.992.007 gewone aandelen in het kapitaal van Ease2pay (de "Nieuwe Aandelen").



Op 20 januari 2022 heeft Ease2pay in totaal 12.992.007 niet-genoteerde aandelen uitgegeven in het kader van de overname van Involtum Holding B.V. en ter versterking van het eigen vermogen van Ease2pay. Deze niet-genoteerde aandelen zijn eerder vandaag geconverteerd in de Nieuwe Aandelen. De Nieuwe Aandelen zijn vandaag toegelaten tot de handel op Euronext Amsterdam en de handel in de Nieuwe Aandelen zal vandaag om 9.00 uur aanvangen.

Voor verdere informatie wordt verwezen naar het Prospectus. Het Prospectus is goedgekeurd door de Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten en is gepubliceerd op de website van Ease2pay: https://investor.ease2pay.eu/corporate-governance.

Einde persbericht.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Noot voor de redactie:

Over Ease2pay

Ease2pay biedt een intelligent activatie- en betaalplatform. Wij stellen beheerders van tankstations, laadpalen, parkeergarages, camperterreinen, jachthavens, binnenvaarthavens en truck parkings in staat om er een self-service locatie van te maken, waarmee de energietransitie voor hun klanten eenvoudiger wordt. Book – Park – Charge & Pay: alles direct en eenvoudig beschikbaar in één app.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Rotterdam, Nederland, 16 september 2022

Verdere informatie: EASE2PAY N.V., Jan Borghuis, Tel. 010 3074619

Corporate website: www.ease2paynv.com

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

This press release is released by Ease2pay and contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR") and is disclosed in accordance with Ease2pay's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this press release is being made on behalf of Ease2pay by Jan Borghuis, member of the management board of Ease2pay.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on Ease2pay's current expectations and projections about future events and speak only as of the date hereof. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Ease2pay. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. Ease2pay operates in a rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor to assess the impact that these factors will have on Ease2pay. Ease2pay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important Notices

This press release is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to buy, sell, issue, or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, issue, or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unauthorised or unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Any investment decision in connection with securities of Ease2pay must be made on the basis of all publicly available information relating to Ease2pay or such securities. The information contained in this press release does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy or completeness. This press release does not purport to identify or suggest the (direct or indirect) risks which may be associated with an investment in Ease2pay or any of its securities.

The distribution of this press release and the offering of shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by Ease2pay that would permit an offering of shares in its share capital or possession or distribution of this press release, the Prospectus or any other offering or publicity material relating to such shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this press release or the Prospectus comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, such restriction.

Bijlage