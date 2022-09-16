With 3.75% CAGR, Wound Irrigation Market to Hit USD 352.75 Million by 2029 – Growth Opportunities, Strategic Initiatives, Recent Initiatives, Expansion Plans and Future Outlook - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound irrigation market is expected to achieve a market value of USD 352.75 Million with an estimated CAGR of 3.75% by 2029.

The ability to boost the wound healing process and prevent wound infections will boost the global wound irrigation market. Wound irrigation helps to eliminate debris and quickly recover dead cells. A wound irrigation system makes use of medical fluid that can provide quick recovery of damaged cells and bruises. Wound irrigation helps to eliminate residual cells and surface bacteria. The wound irrigation process helps to prevent infection and keeps the wound hydrated.

Wound irrigation steps are generally very simplified and can even be learned by someone from a non-medical background. The reduction of bacteria from the wound surface helps to maintain a moist environment resulting in faster recovery. The ability to reduce bioburden by eliminating the accumulated debris significantly drives the global wound irrigation market..

Furthermore, the extreme rate of diabetic foot ulcers will increase the demand for wound irrigation systems. The wound irrigation market can be classified into battery-operated and manual irrigation types systems. A manual wound irrigation system provides precise flow to the desired wound location and helps to eliminate inaccuracy. Manual irrigation systems help to recover hard-to-heal wounds and work well on deep surgical wounds. A battery-operated irrigation system helps to reduce infectious contamination and is very easy to use.

Global Wound Irrigation Market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2029 USD 352.75 Million Segment Covered by Product, by Method, By Region, by Product Covered Manual, Battery-operated by Method Covered Chronic Wounds, Burns, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled B. Braun Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, BSN Medical, Bionix, Teleflex, Inc., Centurion Medical Products, IrriMax Corporation, Bionix Development Corporation, Westmed, Inc

Wound irrigation systems are majorly used for chronic and burn-caused diseases. Nerotic tissue can be efficiently removed with the help of a battery-operated wound irrigation system. The rising demand for advanced wound recovery techniques will boost the global market growth. The ability to rapidly eliminate contaminants and bacteria from the wound will significantly maximize demand for the battery-operated wound irrigation systems.

The global market has achieved greater heights owing to recent developments and innovations. Pixalere healthcare collaborated with Sanara Medtech to impart enriched skin and wound care services with the help of the latest technology. United states food and drug administration clearance was given in 2021 by Irrimax as an antimicrobial wound lavage resource. Surgiphor was launched by Beckton Dickson in 2021 to help remove debris from wounds with negligible cytotoxicity. The latest developments along with collaborations made serve as a crucial factor to drive global market growth. TVA medical was acquired by Beckton Dickson and company in 2018 to facilitate patients requiring Hemodialysis.

A patent application of Innovation Skane was acquired by Molnlycke Healthcare AB in 2019 to better detect bacteria in wounds. The major collaborations made and products launched will boost the global market growth.

A significant proportion of the global market will be captured by North America in 2030. The latest technologies in the healthcare industry will significantly boost the regional market. The presence of major market players and their collaborations made will serve as a crucial factor for the growth of the wound irrigation market. The expansion of surgical procedures significantly adds to the growth of the market. The expanding number of diabetic patients contributes to the growth of the wound irrigation market.

