Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022

The global point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow from $2.50 billion in 2021 to $2.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.18%. The point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach $4.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.59%.



The point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics market consists of sales of point-of-care (POC) molecular diagnostics products and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used to detection of disease antigens or antibodies in human samples, such as mononucleosis, influenza, and group A streptococcus (GAS).It refers to tests that detect the presence of specific nucleic acids in a clinical specimen, such as feces, saliva, urine, blood and tissue.



This molecular diagnostic is based on seeing targeted portions of microbial genetic material, DNA or RNA. It is utilized by the healthcare sector to detect emergency usage authorization to diagnose diseases.



The main product and services of point-of-care molecular diagnostics are assays and kits, instruments and analyzers and software and services.Assays and kits refer to the equipment which is used in carrying out analyses such as studying disease pathways.



Assays and kits were widely used for detecting rapid and accurate diagnosing and monitoring various diseases.Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), in situ-hybridization and sequencing are the technologies used in point-of-care molecular diagnostics that are used for diagnosis of diseases such as respiratory diseases, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), cancer/oncology, hepatitis and hematology.



Decentralized labs, hospitals, home care, and assisted living healthcare facilities use point of care molecular diagnostics.



North America was the largest region in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid growth in the increasing occurrence of infectious and respiratory diseases is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market.Respiratory infections, such as viruses or bacteria, are caused by microorganisms that influence the respiratory system.



These microbes can be transferred through coughing, sneezing, or direct touch.The severity of the respiratory medications includes a variety of inhalers, oral medications, intravenous treatments, and point-of-care molecular diagnostic to cure the patient.



For instance, in May 2020, an annual Report on MCCD (Medical Certification of Cause of Death) 2020 shows that respiratory system diseases are the second most common cause of death, accounting for 10% of the total medically certified causes of death (88.7%). Furthermore, between 2019 and 2020, the number of deaths caused by respiratory disorders increased from 152,311 to 181,160. Therefore, the rapid occurrence of infectious and respiratory diseases and death will drive the point-of-care-molecular diagnostics market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market.Major companies operating in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation point-of-care molecular diagnostics technologies solutions and related services, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and mass spectrometry (MS), situ hybridizations, spectral karyotyping imaging, DNA microarrays, and others to implement on POC devices with features of accelerating analysis times and lowering costs.For instance, in March 2020, Abbott Laboratories, a US-based medical device company, launched the molecular point-of-care test available for detecting new coronavirus (COVID-19).



According to the company, the device shows positive results in five minutes and negative in 13 minutes. This test will run on the ID NOW™ platform with isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology that generates molecular results in minutes.



In February 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based supplier of scientific instrumentation, reagents consumables, and software services firm acquired Mesa Biotech for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Thermo Fisher Scientific will expand into molecular diagnostics at the point-of-care by bringing much-needed diagnostics to market on a larger scale.



Mesa Biotech is a US-based point-of-care molecular diagnostic company.



The countries covered in the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

