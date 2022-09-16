Philips showcases clinical data and solutions designed to deliver better cardiac care with greater efficiency at TCT 2022

September 16, 2022

Global consensus data recommends the use of intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) in many peripheral vascular disease (PVD) procedures

Philips Engagement Hub at TCT to feature a range of physician-led discussions, in-depth symposia, and hands-on trainings that address some of today’s most pressing cardiology challenges

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its latest innovations and cardiology solutions designed to strengthen clinical confidence, build efficiency throughout the care pathway and improve cardiac care experiences at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual meeting (Boston, USA, September 16-19). In addition, the company will present key clinical data, including global consensus data which highlights the importance of IVUS for both arterial and venous procedures.

“At Philips, we are fully focused on supporting physicians to improve the health and well-being of the patients they serve. Some of the most ground-breaking work we are doing to achieve this is happening in cardiology,” said Chris Landon, General Manager, Image Guided Therapy Devices at Philips. “TCT attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand our complete set of solutions designed to provide clinicians with the diagnostic and therapeutic devices they need to optimize the workflow and improve outcomes for each individual patient.”

An interactive cardiology experience with Philips at TCT 2022

Visitors to TCT 2022 will have access to Philips’ latest solutions, plus opportunities to engage with clinical experts and experience innovative cardiac solutions. Philips will be hosting hands on demonstrations, symposia and discussions on topics that range from how to start an ultra-low contrast PCI program, to amplifying gender equality in medicine. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about Philips Azurion , the next generation image-guided therapy platform, Philips Interventional Applications Platform – IntraSight , which optimizes lab performance with its imaging, physiology and co-registration tools, and the Philips iFR (Instant Wave-free Ratio) with its evidence-based methodology that improves outcomes, saves time, and reduces patient discomfort. Philips iFR is the only resting index to earn a Class IA guideline recommendation from the ACC/AHA/SCAI and ESC based on clinical evidence of its accuracy [1, 2].

Philips’ latest technology advancements in diagnostic, interventional and monitoring solutions at TCT 2022 include:

Philips 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter – VeriSight Pro : Used with Philips' premium cardiology ultrasound systems EPIQ CVx and CVxi, the VeriSight Pro offers superior 2D and 3D live-image guidance for a wide range of procedures in structural heart disease and electrophysiology.





Simplifying coronary and peripheral atherectomy and lead extraction procedures with Philips Laser System – Nexcimer : The only system compatible with catheters that have Level I clinical data for ISR atherectomy and that can also support lead extraction procedures (the removal of pacemaker or defibrillator leads around the heart) [3,4].





Philips live fluoroscopy-echo fusion imaging – EchoNavigator 4.0 : Used with the Philips Image Guided Therapy System - Azurion - and Philips' premium cardiology ultrasound system – EPIQ CVxi, the new EchoNavigator Release 4.0 empowers heart teams with greater control of live fusion imaging plus new anatomical modeling and transeptal guidance during minimally-invasive structural heart disease procedures.

Published clinical data presented at TCT 2022

IVUS consensus and large-scale, real-world data summary: On Saturday, September 17, at 11:30am ET in the Philips Engagement Hub, Eric A. Secemsky, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, will review two critically important data sets released in late 2021 that highlight the importance of IVUS for both arterial and venous procedures, including the new consensus document from 30 global vascular experts, which recommends routine use of IVUS as a preferred imaging modality in all phases in many peripheral vascular disease (PVD) procedures, published in the August 2022 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions as “ Appropriate Use of Intravascular Ultrasound During Arterial and Venous Lower Extremity Interventions .”

New study validates ambulatory monitoring as a valuable, cost-neutral tool

Many patients with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis (SAS) are treated with a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) – a minimally invasive procedure that replaces a diseased aortic valve with a prosthetic valve. As an alternative to open-heart aortic valve replacement surgery, TAVR treatment offers several benefits for symptomatic SAS patients, including reduced length of hospital stay and an increased likelihood of home discharge [5].

A recent study, “ Costs and Outcomes of Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry Monitoring Post-Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement ,” published in the August issue of the Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research, examined the impact that using Philips MCOT (Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry) had on patient outcomes and value of high-quality care following TAVR procedures. The study revealed that MCOT-monitored TAVR hospital patients were more than 16% more likely to receive a permanent pacemaker through a scheduled physician referral than unmonitored patients (100% MCOT vs 83.5% non-MCOT), helping to avoid unplanned readmissions [6]. The study illustrates that prescribing MCOT to patients post-TAVR may provide an opportunity for improved health outcomes or cost savings by monitoring for arrhythmic disturbances, and, if detected, allowing for timely intervention via pacemaker and the avoidance of costly and dangerous emergency care.

For the full calendar of events, as well as general information about Philips’ presence at the show, visit www.philips.com/TCT . Visit the Philips Engagement Hub to experience innovative cardiac solutions and follow the #TCT2022 conversation on @PhilipsLiveFrom throughout the event.

Refer to full Philips Laser System device labeling and instructions for important safety information. Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

