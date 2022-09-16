European Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure Market Revenue Analysis Report 2022: Growth of Charging Infrastructure to Cater to the 100TWh Electricity Consumption by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Electric Truck Charging Infrastructure - Revenue Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2030, more than 5.8 million electric trucks are expected to be in operation in Europe
Light-duty vehicles are forecast to be the early adopters, with nearly an 87% share of the EV truck market in 2030. Among several EV truck charging types, AC and DC charging are expected to be the most adopted in Europe. 20kW-1MW chargers will become predominant charging solutions in this decade, with even higher charging power being developed by the end of the decade.
The charging infrastructure value chain must be robust and efficient to meet this demand. The value chain starts from energy generation, followed by storage and distribution through transmission and distribution operators to reach various hubs, after which charging stations are installed in private/public hubs to offer charging services to customers.
Multiple participants are involved in different parts of the value chain to cater to the charging requirements of the increasing number of electric trucks in operation. These can be broadly classified as portfolio, asset-heavy and asset-light charging infrastructure, and participants that provide charging infrastructure as a service.
To ensure that truck operations are not affected by the lack of charging infrastructure, destination, depot, and en-route charging are available, and the choice will depend on each truck's operation.
For a charging operator, setting up a charging station involves several costs, such as equipment, installation, rental, maintenance, and electricity. Depreciation, marketing, and taxes are additional costs that depend on the charging operator and the location of installation.
The 3 major revenue models for a charging operator are asset-heavy, asset-light, and a combination of the two. The choice between these models depends on the charging operator's investment potential and the competitive landscape of the location. EV trucks will consume 100TWh of electricity by 2030, and 299k-367k chargers are required to cater to this. Charging operators have several revenue opportunities to capitalize on in this decade.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Developing Competent Charging Technology to Drive Market Growth
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanding Revenue Opportunities for Value Chain Participant Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Inbuilt Charging Solutions in Fleet Yards for Better Fleet TCO
Conclusion
- Summary - Energy Consumption and Number of Required Chargers
- Summary - Revenue Model Comparison
- Key Takeaways
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Electric
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Electric Trucks in Operation, 2022, 2025, and 2030
- Charging Solutions
- EV Charging Infrastructure Value Chain
- Charging Infrastructure Value Chain Participants
- Types of Charging during Truck Operation
- Charging Infrastructure - Costs in Installing a Charging Station
- Charging Infrastructure - Revenue Models for Charging Operators
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Powertrain Technology Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Flow of the Study
Section 1 - Depth of Discharge, Charging Time, and Energy Consumption
- LDT - Battery DoD and Charging Frequency
- MDT - Battery DoD and Charging Frequency
- HDT - Battery DoD and Charging Frequency
- Charging Scenarios Based on Truck Operation
- LDT - Charging Time Based on Different Levels of Chargers
- MDT - Charging Time Based on Different Levels of Chargers
- HDT - Charging Time Based on Different Levels of Chargers
- LDT - Charger-level Preference Depending on Charging Time
- MDT - Charger-level Preference Depending on Charging Time
- HDT - Charger-level Preference Depending on Charging Time
- LDT - Energy Consumption Based on Charger Level
- MDT - Energy Consumption Based on Charger Level
- HDT - Energy Consumption Based on Charger Level
Section 2 - Utilization Level and Number of Chargers Required
- Utilization Levels - Low- and High-utilization Scenarios
- Total Required Chargers - Low- and High-utilization Scenarios
Section 3 - Revenue Potential for Different Business Models
- Charging Operator Revenue Models
Section 3.1 - Model 1, Cost and Revenue Potential
- Costing Model for Charging Station - 20 kW Charger
- Costing Model for Charging Station - 50 kW Charger
- Costing Model for Charging Station - 150 kW Charger
- Costing Model for Charging Station - 350 kW Charger
- Costing Model for Charging Station - 1 MW Charger
- Revenue Potential per Charging Station - 20 kW Charger
- Revenue Potential per Charging Station - 50 kW Charger
- Revenue Potential per Charging Station - 150 kW Charger
- Revenue Potential per Charging Station - 350 kW Charger
- Revenue Potential per Charging Station - 1 MW Charger
Section 3.2 - Model 2, Cost and Revenue Potential
- Cost Model for a Charging Operator - Model 2 Operation
- Revenue Potential for a Charging Operator - Model 2 Operation
Section 3.3 - Model 3, Cost and Revenue Potential
- Cost Model for a Charging Operator - Model 3 Operation
- Revenue Potential for a Charging Operator - Model 3 Operation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl4r1g