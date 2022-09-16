The AC power sources market size will grow to USD 1.7 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.2%

New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AC Power Sources Market by Phase Type, Modulation Type, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862048/?utm_source=GNW



Defence & Government services segment is expected to emerge as the second fastest segment based on application

The AC power sources market has been segmented into aerospace, defence & government services, energy, wireless communication & infrastructure, consumer electronics & appliances, and others based on application. AC power sources are used for testing commercial applications such as multiparameter cockpit indicators and display systems, engine and aircraft condition monitoring systems, data acquisition and signal processing systems, fuel and fluid gauging mass fuel flow measurement, and engine sensors and cable harness assemblies.

Three phase: The fastest segment of the AC power sources market, by power supply phase“

Based on the power supply phase, the AC power sources market has been split into Single phase and Three phases.Since, In a three-phase AC power supply, there is an equal load distribution, hence the capacity of the power transfer is more as compared to a single phase.



A three-phase power supply provides a steady stream of power at a constant rate, which makes it possible to carry more load.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing investments in automotive projects and the development of renewable energy sectors. Asia is the world’s largest electronic products producing and exporting region, mainly thanks to the region’s low labour costs, high availability of skilled workers, preferential trading access to Europe and America, increasing foreign direct investment, and strong government support.



The AC power sources market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the AC power sources market are Keysight Technologies (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), AMETEK (US), Pacific Power Scource ( US), and Matsusada Precision (Japan).



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global AC power sources market, by power supply phase type, by modulation and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the AC power sources market.



