The global sulfuric acid market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2020 to USD 28.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7%

Sulfuric acid is produced through roasting of pyrite ores.Although the burning of elemental sulfur is the main source of sulfuric acid, the roasting process comes across as an alternative for sulfuric acid production when pyrite concentrate is available.



Growing usage of sulfuric acid in various application is expected to drive the growth of pyrite ore segment during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.



Fertilizers application is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period, by volume

Sulfuric acid is widely used to produce phosphate fertilizers which help in making the soil rich in phosphorus, an important nutrient vital for crop growth. Also, the need to increase crop production due to the increasing population and decrease in arable land in Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern regions are driving the demand for sulfuric acid in the fertilizers industry.



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by volume

The major economies of the Asia Pacific region contributing significantly to the growth of the sulfuric acid market are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea.The region has emerged as an important consumer of specialty wet chemicals due to the increasing demand from the domestic front, aided by rise in the standard of living of the people and disposable income.



This further increases the growth of sulfuric acid market in Asia Pacific.



The Mosaic Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), OCP Group (Morocco), Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Canada), Nouryon (Netherlands), PhosAgro (Russia), Aurubis AG (Germany), KMG Chemicals, Inc. (US), Qatar Acids Company (Qatar), LANXESS AG (Germany), PVS Chemicals, Inc. (US), Elessent Cheam Technologies, Inc. (US), and Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players operating in the sulfuric acid market. These players have adopted strategies such as joint ventures, and expansions to enhance their business revenue and market share.



