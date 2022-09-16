The global stem cell therapy market is projected to reach USD 558 million by 2027 from USD 257 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.8%

New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type, Cell Source, Therapeutic Application - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04759526/?utm_source=GNW





The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the stem cell therapy market, by type, during the forecast period

The stem cell therapy market is segmented into allogeneic and autologous stem cell therapy.Allogeneic stem therapy segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell therapy market.



Stem cells used for allogeneic stem cell therapy are obtained from sources other than the target patient, which is usually from a donor.In allogeneic stem cell therapy, one cell source can produce many doses, thus making allogeneic therapy economically viable and less time-consuming.



Moreover, it is easier to scale up production processes for allogeneic therapy than for autologous therapy. Currently, more than ten approved commercialized allogeneic stem cell therapies are available globally.



Bone Marrow-derived MSCs segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on the cell source the global stem cell therapy market is segmented into adipose tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells), bone marrow-derived MSCs, placenta/umbilical cord-derived MSCs, and other cell sources.Bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells are the most preferred type for stem cell therapies.



Bone marrow MSCs are readily available, require less in vitro processing, and can be used for autologous and allogeneic stem cell therapy.Over the last decade, the stem cell therapy market has witnessed high demand for several bone marrow-derived stem cell-based products for various therapeutic applications, including immune-deficiency syndromes, hemoglobinopathies, and metabolic disorders.



This has collectively contributed the segment’s growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the stem cell therapy market

The stem cell therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW.The stem cell therapy market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Rising cases of neurodegenerative disorders drive market growth for stem cell therapy products in India along with favorable government support for stem cell therapy products in South Korea have propelled the growth of Asia Pacific stem cell therapy market.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Smith+Nephew (UK)

• MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

• Anterogen Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

• CORESTEM (South Korea)

• Pharmicell Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

• NuVasive Inc. (US)

• RTI Surgical (US)

• AlloSource (US)

• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

• Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl (Italy)

• Orthofix (US)

• Regrow Biosciences Pvt Ltd. (India)

• STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD. (India)

• Athersys (US)

• Mesoblast Ltd (Australia)

• Biorestorative Therapies Inc. (US)

• Pluristem Inc. (Israel)

• Brainstorm Cell Limited. (US)

• ViaCyte Inc. (US)

• Gamida Cell (US)

• Kangstem Biotech (South Korea)

• Hope Biosciences (US)

• Cellular Biomedicine Group (US)

• Personalized Stem Cells (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the stem cell therapy market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the type, therapeutic applications, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall stem cell therapy market and its segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.

