The geospatial analytics market is projected to grow from USD 67.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 119.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.2%

SMEs in developing nations are now able to use IoT sensors due to the growing internet penetration. When paired with geospatial data, machine data from devices, vehicles, and equipment used throughout the company can be collected and processed by these IoT sensors to help businesses make better decisions.

The integration of geospatial analytics with other technologies such as ML, IoT, and more, the market for geospatial analytics had experienced tremendous growth. Technologies such as location intelligence and geographic information systems can stimulate the development of new enterprises, which enables allows new firms to disrupt the market and enables market leaders to function at a higher level.



The Network & Location Analytics segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By type, the geospatial analytics had been segmented into surface & field analytic, network & location analytics, geovisualization, and other types (geocmputation, geosimulation and more).Among all the Network & Location Analytics segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



It examines geographic data for a specific region and time.Additionally, it aids in gathering information such as criminal incidences, store locations near roadways, traffic information, and more.



Businesses in the logistics and transportation sector frequently employ network and location analytics to resolve challenging routing issues.It can also utilize it to increase on-field sales.



Due to trends including the development of IoT, increased emphasis on market and competitive intelligence, and the expansion in spatial data across verticals, the network & location analytics market is expanding quickly.



The Data Integration & ETL solution is register to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

By solution, the geospatial analytics had been segmented into geocoding & reverse geocoding, data integration & ETL, report & visualization, thematic mapping & spatial analysis, and other solutions. The Data Integration & ETL solution is register to grow at highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The structured and unstructured data generated needs to be integrated so that it can be restored whenever user require it. ETL is used to retrieve, transform, and import data from various primary transactions into a central location, such as the company’s data warehouse. These related tasks are completed by using the data integration & ETL solutions. Data integration solutions are needed to aggregate data from several heterogeneous sources for business intelligence (BI) and to improve customer services. This is one of the key factors fueling the expansion of the data integration and ETL market. The data integration & ETL is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region.



Among applications, the Surveying application is anticipated to register the largest market size during the forecast period

Surveying is a method for calculating the distance and angles between two points on the surface of the earth.It is crucial to the development of infrastructure, transportation, urban planning, smart cities and also determines land boundaries.



One of the key factors driving the demand for surveying applications is the demand for surveying in planning and construction. The surveying segment is estimated to account for a larger market share and is projected to grow form USD 11, 877 million in 2022 to USD 20,823 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the geospatial analytics market.

• By Company: Tier I: 62%, Tier II: 23%, and Tier III: 15%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 38%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 32%

• By Region: APAC: 35%, Europe: 15%, North America: 40%, MEA: 5%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering geospatial analytics solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global geospatial analytics market.



The major vendors in the global geospatial analytics market include Esri (US), Precisely (US), Caliper Corporation (US), Blue Marble Geographic (US), Google (US), eSpatial (Ireland), HexagonAB (Switzerland), TomTom (Netherlands), Trimble (US), Maxar Technologies (US), RMSI (India), Maplarge (US), General Electric (US), Bentley Systems (US), Fugro (Netherlands).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the geospatial analytics market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, solution, technology, deployment mode, organization size, application, type, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall geospatial analytics market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

