Aerospace Insulation Global Market Report 2022

The global aerospace insulation market is expected to grow from $6.49 billion in 2021 to $6.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.69%. The aerospace insulation market is expected to grow to $9.11 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.34%.



The aerospace insulation market consists of sales of aerospace insulation by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to unique physical and chemical products and a precision particle used throughout aircraft to deaden noise, insulate heat or cold, and deduce moisture barrier. This insulation delivers the physical characteristics, durability, and dimensional configurations needed for aerospace to maintain consistent operating temperatures.



The main product types of aerospace insulation are thermal, acoustic, vibration and electric insulation.Thermal insulation refers to lightweight fiberglass, insulation, and thin-film bagging material used to layer the aircraft’s entire fuselage.



Foamed plastics, ceramics, fiberglass and mineral wood are the materials used in insulation.These insulation materials are placed near the engine and within the airframe.



Commercial aircraft, military aircraft and helicopters are uses aerospace insulation materials.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace insulation market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aerospace insulation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing aircraft manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of the aerospace insulation market.Aviation provides a rapid global transportation network, fostering economic growth, job creation, and promoting international trade and tourism.



The increased passenger and freight air transport demand, followed by strong demand for new aircraft, have intensified competition among aircraft manufacturers.Due to this expansion, the companies have penetrated the aerospace business.



For instance, according to a report published by an aerospace corporation, Airbus in January 2022, it had achieved 611 deliveries in 2021, which is 8% higher than 566 deliveries in 2020, showcasing the company’s whole product line’s strength and signaling increased market confidence. Therefore, the increase in aircraft manufacturing and deliveries will drive the aerospace insulation market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace insulation market.Major companies operating in the aerospace insulation market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation aerospace insulation solutions into their products, such as antimicrobial plastics solution, thermoplastic, ultra-lightweight thermal, acoustic insulation, molded microporous insulation, and others to prevent heat loss from the engine.For instance, in August 2020, Dunmore, a US-based engineered films company, launched Aluminized 3M™ Nextel™ Fabric used for various spacecraft applications.



The material has a high strength-to-weight ratio and is used in applications that require heat resistance.



In May 2022, TransDigm Group Incorporated, a US-based aerospace and defense company offering thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology and others completed acquisition of DART Aerospace for approximately $360 million.Through this deal, TransDigm aims to expand it offering and diverse range of new and existing products to their customers.



DART Aerospace is a Canada-based company offering aerospace mission-critical equipment, related services and replacement parts and tools.



The countries covered in the aerospace insulation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

