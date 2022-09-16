Indonesia Used Smartphone Market Outlook Report 2022-2026 with Focus on Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, & Oppo

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Used Smartphone Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of ~9% by 2026

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the used smartphone industry by analyzing historical statistics and corresponding developments in the used smartphone market.

Post COVID, an increase in the number of transactions through online platforms have been witnessed. The ease of convenience of getting a used smartphone at the doorstep from a certified seller and trusted marketplace, has resulted an increase in the share of online platforms in the market size of used smartphones industry in Indonesia.

Indonesia's Used Smartphone Industry is at a nascent stage. The industry had a single digit growth from 2016-2021. During COVID, the industry growth rate declined as the offline stores were shut. Offline stores sales dominate the industry with a large percentage share as compared to online platforms.

Also, the fear of stepping out of home led to an emergence for online used smartphone in Indonesia. Internet penetration has been increasing in Indonesia from 2016 to 2021. People prefer buying used smartphones, especially iPhone, because of the high prices of these smartphones. People who prefer replacing their handsets frequently and are brand conscious prefer buying second hand phones as they are cheaper and affordable than the new smartphones.

The increase in the number of emerging online marketplaces increases the ease of convenience of getting a used smartphone at the doorstep from a certified seller and trusted marketplace. Offline retail stores have also adopted an O2O model, which means they provide their products both offline and online.

These offline players have a large presence on social media, especially on Facebook and Instagram. They post about all their products with their prices as well as other promos and discounts.

Competitive Landscape in Indonesia's Used Smartphone Industry

Indonesia's Used Smartphone Industry is highly fragmented with presence of large number of offline players. Online Used Smartphone Industry is consolidated with a few online platforms. These online platforms either adopt inventory holding model or consignment-based model.

These players compete amongst each other on the basis of business model, value added services and brand value. The offline players have a large presence on social media, especially on Facebook and Instagram. They post about all their products with their prices as well as other promos and discounts. The report provides a cross comparison of top players in the online platforms as well as top offline players.



Indonesia's Used Smartphone Market Segmentation

The contribution of the unorganized distribution channel is higher. There is no systematic and organized distribution channel that is followed.

Online marketplaces dominate this market with a large market share. Companies who have a strong presence offline, carried out their marketing through social media platforms or their own websites.

Dealership Walk-ins dominate the market. People prefer visiting the store, checking the used smartphones by themselves; personally, undergoing the quality checks for their satisfaction. They visit offline retail stores to check the used smartphones, enquire about the prices and its features.

Retail customers dominate the market, followed by Telephone operators and Businesses. Online marketplaces and/or offline stores source these used smartphones from their businesses (B2B) or retail customers (C2B). OEM's account for very small percentage of market share as they usually do not sell used smartphones; they only purchase it from retail customers as trade-ins and crash them later.

Majority of the sales happen through offline dealers or online marketplaces through a B2C business model. C2C sales of used smartphones contribute a small percentage of the market share. Customers directly selling it to new customers is rare. It mainly happens in the unorganized used smartphone marketplace or through classified platforms.

Majority of the market share is captured by Apple. The used smartphone population prefer an iPhone as these phones have a good brand recognition and provides a user-friendly experience to its customers. Buying a new iPhone could be expensive for a large proportion of the population, hence they prefer second-hand handsets of these brands.

Majority of the used smartphone population prefer to buy a second-hand phone that is only 1-2-year-old. Buying a less used smartphone. Buying a smartphone at an early life enables a second-hand user to get the maximum benefits from it. The wear and tear would be less, battery life would be good and he/she would be able to use the smartphone for maximum time until it breaks down.

Buying an upper end or premium smartphones could be expensive for a large proportion of the population, hence they prefer second-hand handsets of these brands. Majority of the used smartphone population prefer buying smartphones worth more than Rp 6Mn.

The entire Java region contributes the highest the market share of used smartphones in Indonesia. Lying on the northwest coast of Java, the world's most populous island, Jakarta contributes second highest percentage of the market share.

Majority of the used smartphones in Indonesia have 4G and 3G network. 2G network is near to being obsolete. The new generation smartphones do not have compatibility with 2G networks.

Majority of smartphones in Indonesia have a battery capacity of 3000-5000 mAh. Newly launched smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M-12, Oppo A54, Samsung Galaxy M51, Redmi Note 10 etc. have a battery life of more than 5000 mAh.

Majority of the used smartphone population prefer buying an iOS operating system compared to Android.

Majority of the population prefer smartphone screen size to be between 4.5-5.5 inch.

Key Segments Covered in Indonesia Used Smartphone Market

By Type of Distribution Channel

Unorganized

Organized

By Type of Marketing Channel

Online Marketplace

Offline Dealers

Classifieds

By Source of Lead Generation

Online

Dealership Walk-ins

By Sourcing Medium

OEM's

Telephone Operators and Businesses

By Type of Sales

B2C

C2C

By Brand of Smartphones

Apple

Samsung

Xiaomi

Oppo

Others

By Age of Smartphones

0-12 Months

12-24 months

24-36 Months

36+ Months

By Price of Smartphones

< Rp 1Mn

Rp 1Mn-3Mn

Rp 3Mn-6Mn

>Rp 6Mn

By Purchases Across Geographies

Java

Jakatra

Sumatra

Others

By Type of Network

2G

3G

4G

By Battery Capacity

< 3000 mAh

3000-5000 mAh

>5000 mAh

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Others

By Screen Size

4.5-5.5 inch

< 4.5 inch

>5.5 inch

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F

Used Smartphone Industry Players

Online Platforms

Laku6

Jagofon.com

Shopee

Tokopedia

Bukalapak

Olx

Carousell

Offline Players

Erafone

Sentra Ponsel

DigiMap

Renan Store

Ekacelluler

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yk4x33