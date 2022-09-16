CDPHP Announces High Quality Ratings, Exciting New Benefits for 2023

Albany, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again this year, CDPHP has some of the top-rated commercial health plans in New York state, according to recent NCQA’s Health Plan Ratings. CDPHP plans are also among the highest-rated health plans in the nation.

“I’m thrilled that CDPHP has yet again been rated among the top plans in New York state and the nation by NCQA, one of the most well-respected health care quality organizations in the U.S.,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO, CDPHP. “I highly encourage individuals to keep these ratings in mind when shopping for health care coverage this fall,” added Bennett.

NCQA rates plans on a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 is the highest score and 1 is the lowest. Plans were scored on patient experience, prevention, and treatment, as well as NCQA Accreditation.

Below is a breakdown of how commercial CDPHP plans are rated for 2022*:

Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. – Commercial (HMO) – 4.5 out of 4.5

Capital District Physicians’ Healthcare Network – Commercial (HMO/POS Combined) – 4.5 out of 5

CDPHP Universal Benefits, Inc. – Commercial (PPO) – 4.5 out of 5

Capital District Physicians’ Healthcare Network – Commercial (PPO) – 4.5 out of 5

CDPHP will complement our award-winning plans with a suite of enhancements and extras for 2023:

Doula services reimbursement

Members can be reimbursed up to $1,500 per pregnancy for services from a qualified doula.

Virtual mental health care

There will be no member cost-share for mental health and substance use support from a smartphone, tablet, or computer with aptihealth, including personalized therapy for members ages 5 and above. The deductible will apply to qualified high deductible plans.

Fitness tracker reimbursement

Subscribers can be reimbursed up to $200 and covered dependents can be reimbursed up to a combined $100 for designated wearable fitness trackers. This benefit is part of the CDPHP fitness reimbursement, and the funds count toward the maximum amount allowed for the fitness reimbursement. Healthy New York and Individual plans are now eligible for the fitness reimbursement.

CDPHP Health Hub, powered by Virgin Pulse

Members can complete healthy activities and challenges in a new digital wellness platform to earn CDPHP Life Points Rewards that can be redeemed for gift cards and merchandise. Members will have access to health and well-being content libraries, digital health coaching, and enhanced nutrition support with My Fitness Pal integration.

Access to retail health clinics

Coverage at participating retail health clinics will take the primary care physician (PCP) cost-share.

Unless otherwise noted, all above-mentioned benefits take effect on January 1, 2023.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA’s HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.