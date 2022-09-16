Indonesia Agritech Market Outlook Report 2022-2026 - AgTechs will Reshape the Relationships Across Value Chains and will Build Entirely New Ecosystems

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Agritech Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Agritech Market in Indonesia is anticipated to grow with the growing adoption of digital tools in farming and government initiatives making the process of lending easier.

There are total 37 million adults employed in the Agriculture Sector in Indonesia with 25.4 million farmers and 11.6 million fishermen. The average daily gross wage of workers in agriculture sector stood at USD 3.7 in 2020. The workers in the agricultural industry still received one of the lowest wages in the country.

Around 27% of the total employment is employed in Agriculture in Indonesia. The Gross Domestic Product of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishery in Indonesia stood at USD 158 Billion in the year 2021 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2016 to 2021.

Over the forecast period FY'22-FY'26, the Indonesia Agritech Market is further anticipated to showcase an upward trend in terms of value, better than the earlier years, with the market consistently expanding. AgTechs will reshape the relationships across value chains and will build entirely new ecosystems.

Indonesia Agritech market grew at a CAGR of ~39.7 % on the basis of revenue generated during FY'16-FY'21. Farming as a Service (FaaS) sub vertical dominated the Agritech Market in Indonesia on the basis of revenue generated in FY'21 followed by the AgriTech, Agri Fintech, Market Access, and Agri Biotech sub verticals. The market was also observed to be highly fragmented and dominated by the emerging startups in each vertical.

Ambitious government initiatives, rising adoption of digital services, increased investment by foreign investors, and emergence of startups in the last five years has led to the growth of Agritech market in Indonesia. Indonesia has benefitted from a strong AgriTech presence that has been driving technological innovation in the agricultural sector.

The report focuses on the agritech market size, analysis of sub verticals such as Farming as a Service (FaaS), Agri Fintech, Market Access, AgriTech, and Agri Biotech. It also focuses on segmentation of Agritech Startups by Sub Vertical, by year of establishment, by location, by Funding Stage, and by Funding Entity.

Other major areas under focus are Indonesian Agricultural Sector Overview, demand and supply side of Indonesia agriculture, Agritech ecosystem and Operating model, trends and developments in Indonesia agritech market, Challenges faced by Agritech Startups, Regulatory landscape, Government Initiatives, Technology trends in the Indonesia Agritech market, Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Indonesian Agritech Industry, Growth Drivers, and Competitive Landscape.

The report also covers areas like demand analysis, service portfolio, operating model, timeline of the major startups, challenges faced by the players, cross comparison between players for each of the sub vertical in the agritech industry.

The report concludes with future market projections on the basis of overall outlook of the Indonesia Agritech market, analyst recommendations, and the Industry Speaks section.

Indonesia Agritech Market Sub Verticals:

Farming as a Service (FaaS): The Farming as a Service (FaaS) vertical in Indonesia is the largest contributor to the Indonesia Agritech market. This market has seen a steady rise from FY' 16 to FY'21. There has been a strong increase in demand for the services provided by FaaS startups in the last five years, which is mostly due to the increase in smartphone and internet penetration in Indonesia.



The competition structure is monopolistic, with Sayurbox, Tanisupply, and Aruna leading the FaaS market.



Agri Fintech: Demand in the agri fintech sector is significantly driven by government support, which helps in achieving various goals related to financial inclusion and digital literacy, along with helping formalize one of the most informal economic sectors in the country.

The competition structure is monopolistic, with Tanifund, eFishery, Koltiva and iGrow capturing the market share.



Market Access: The demand for upstream supply chain aggregators has not increased as much as other sub verticals such as FaaS, primarily due to greater levels of poverty among farmers and fishermen as compared to end consumers, most of whom reside in urban clusters in Indonesia.

The competition structure is oligopolistic, with eFishery, Koltiva and 8villages making up almost all the market share by revenue.



AgriTech: This vertical is the second largest contributor to the Agritech Industry of Indonesia in 2021. There are inherent demand limitations to mechanized farm products on small landholder farms due to the labour intensive nature of agriculture practiced by farmers, but there is a lot of scope for agritech products to significantly improve yields.

The competition structure is oligopolistic, with Tanihub, Aruna, and Neurafarm leading the market on the basis of revenue generated.



Agri Biotech: Demand for Agri Biotech products is expected to grow exponentially as there is pressure on farming and fishing ecosystems throughout the world to produce more output to combat the problem of food security.

The competition structure is oligopolistic, with Pandawa Agri and Magalarva making up almost the entire market share.



Key Segments Covered in Indonesia Agritech Market

Agritech Market Size

Market Size on the basis of revenue generated, FY'16-FY'21

Market size of the 5 sub verticals on the basis of revenue generated, FY'16-FY'21

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of Startups by Business Category (FaaS, Fintech, Market Access, Agritech, Agri Biotech)

Segmentation of Startups by year of establishment (FY'13-FY'20)

Segmentation of Startups by Location Jakarta, Bogor, Bandung, Malang, Yogyakarta, Depok, Setiabudi, Tangerang, Bekasi, Sleman, Lampung, Arcamanik)

Segmentation of Startups by Funding Stage (Pre Seed, Seed, Series A, Series B, Convertible Note, Grant, Debt Financing)

Segmentation of Startups by Funding Entity (Foreign, Domestic, Both)

Overview of each Sub vertical (FaaS, Fintech, Market Access, Agritech, Agri Biotech) on the basis of:

Demand Analysis

Operating Model

Timeline of Major Players

Service Portfolio

Challenges

Competitive Scenario

Cross Comparison between Major Players

Case Study

Future Outlook & Projections

Analyst Recommendations

Agri Biotech Players:

Pandawa Agri

Magalarva

FistX

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: FY'16-FY'21

Forecast Period: FY'22-FY'26

Agritech Players in Indonesia

FaaS Players:

Sayurbox

TaniSupply

Aruna

Fintech Players:

TaniFund

eFishery

Koltiva

Market Access Players

8 Villages

Fishlog

Sgara

Agritech Players:

Neurafarm

Dycodex

JALA

