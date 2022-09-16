Insights on the Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Global Market to 2031 - by Component, Product Type, Application, Battery Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type and Region

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market 2021-2031: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle battery management system (EVBMS) market will reach $21,069.6 million by 2031, growing by 16.5% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising sales for electric vehicles (EVs), increasing demand for sustainable and clean energy vehicles, supportive government initiatives, and the depleting fossil fuel and rising environmental awareness amongst people.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global electric vehicle battery management system (EVBMS) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global electric vehicle battery management system (EVBMS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Type, Application, Battery Type, Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Hardware

Fuel Gauge/Current Measurement Devices

Temperature Sensor

Integrated Circuits

Cutoff FETs and FET Driver

Microcontroller

Other Hardware

Software & Services

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Distributed BMS

Centralized BMS

Modular BMS

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Voltage Monitoring

Thermal Management

Current Management

Charging and Discharging Control

Other Applications

By Battery Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Lithium Ion

Redox Flow

Lead Acid

Other Battery Types

By Propulsion Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs)

By Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Other Vehicles

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia,South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Battery Type, Propulsion Type and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

Analog Devices Inc.

BYD

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

Hyundai Mobis

Infineon Technologies AG

Keihin Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Silicon Laboratories

TE Connectivity

Tesla Motors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Visteon Corporation

Vitesco Technologies

