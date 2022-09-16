English Finnish

TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 12.30 EET

Erkki Kuronen appointed Managing Director of Nordic Talc Oy

Erkki Kuronen has been appointed Managing Director of Nordic Talc Oy, a part of the Tulikivi Group. Kuronen comes to Nordic Talc from Sotkamo Silver AB, where he is CEO. He has been employed at Sotkamo Silver since 2016. Previously, he worked for Mondo Minerals Group as Geology and Mining Manager and in other positions as of 1996.

The objective of Nordic Talc Oy is the industrial exploitation of Tulikivi’s talc reserves in the Suomussalmi mining district. Nordic Talc Oy is currently preparing a feasibility study of the Suomussalmi talc project, the purpose of which is to further specify the project's profitability, environmental and mining plans for industrial operations and the environmental impact assessment (EIA).

“I am very pleased to announce Erkki Kuronen's appointment as Managing Director of Nordic Talc Oy. Erkki has 20 years of experience in talc deposits and operations at Mondo Mineral and valuable experience from the start-up of the Sotkamo Silver mine and its production operations,” says Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director of Tulikivi Corporation.

Erkki Kuronen: “I am thankful to Tulikivi’s Board for its trust and very pleased about the opportunity to take the lead at Nordic Talc. I am eager to promote the development of the talc reserves in Suomussalmi into responsible and successful industrial exploitation. Talc is part of our everyday life, and used in plastics, paints and new bio-based packaging, for example.”

