Anti-aging Ingredients Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anti-aging Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% from USD 1.1 billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Anti-aging ingredients are cosmeceutical skincare ingredients that hydrate the skin and protect it from sun exposure to reduce, mask, or prevent the appearance of skin aging. Traditional moisturizing ingredients, such as peptides, hydroxy acid, hyaluronic acid, retinoic acid, retinol, and antioxidants, are among the many anti-aging ingredients that slow down the aging process by working against sun exposure & heredity factors and providing hydration. Anti-aging ingredients products, in general, contain high concentrations of carotenoids, antioxidants, flavonols, isoflavones, leucine, nitrates, vitamin C, vitamin E, and other nutrients that slow the aging process.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Anti-aging Ingredients Market”

231 – Tables

79 – Figures

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238060435



List of Key Players:

Adeka Corporation (Japan),

Contipro Inc. (Czech Republic),

Beiersdorf AG (Germany),

BioThrive Sciences (US),

Kao Corporation (Japan), and

SHISEIDO (Japan).

Anti-aging Ingredients Market Dynamics:

Driver: Gradual shift in consumer preference towards antiaging products

Restraints: High cost of production to hinder the market growth

Opportunities: Rising investments and adoption in cosmetic industry

Challenges: Side effects rising from the products to pose as a challenge

Key Findings of the Study:

The sunscreen ingredients segment accounted the largest of anti-aging ingredients market in 2021, in terms of value.

The cosmetics segment accounted for the largest application for Anti-aging ingredients market in 2021, in terms of value.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for Anti-aging ingredients in 2021, in terms of value.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=238060435



“The sunscreen ingredients segment accounted the largest of anti-aging ingredients market in 2021, in terms of value”

The increasing consumption of skincare products owing to climate change is estimated to create profitable opportunities for the sunscreen ingredients. Based on dynamic climatic conditions and personal skin types, the introduction of UV filter-based products by manufacturers will propel the sunscreen ingredient demand. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the importance of sun protection and the development of skin cancer & diseases due to ozone layer depletion are driving the sunscreen ingredients segment expansion.

“The cosmetics segment accounted for the largest application for Anti-aging ingredients market in 2021, in terms of value”

The growing awareness of one's physical appearance among both young & old consumers has fueled the demand for cosmetics & anti-aging products, thereby driving the market globally. A good physical personality is a requirement that determines an individual's success in various areas of life, thereby augmenting the use of anti-aging products that can limit or delay these changes. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing youth population and increasing disposable incomes worldwide have led to the increasing demand for cosmetics, thereby driving the overall industry statistic.

“Asia Pacific was the largest market for Anti-aging ingredients in 2021, in terms of value.”

Growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to increasing disposable incomes and shifting consumer lifestyles. The increasing number of online retail platforms and rising health & fitness awareness are likely to create more business opportunities. Increasing focus on corporate life and rising awareness of men's grooming, specifically among the youth, are projected to boost the demand for cosmetics products, thereby driving the demand for anti-aging ingredients in this region.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=238060435



Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting