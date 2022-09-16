Food Inclusions Market worth $18.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Inclusions Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 13.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 18.7 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Inclination towards convenience food has been drastically increased owing to the changing dynamics of the population, such as increasing disposable income, adoption of western culture especially in developing countries, increasing population, growing urbanization, and boosting the percentage of working women. In recent years, breakfast cereals, snack bars, and other convenience food have taken a significant place in developing countries’ diets, which has resulted in the growth of food inclusions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43206052



Browse in-depth TOC on “Food Inclusions Market”

217 – Tables

70 – Figures

246 – Pages

The fruits and nuts type segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the food inclusions market.

Especially after the pandemic, consumers have shown their interest in food and drink products that have positive benefits and nutritional values. The globe has experienced an increase in the demand for fruits rich in immunity-boosting antioxidants and vitamins, such as raspberries and blueberries. Officials from various food inclusions manufacturers are reporting that the consumers are preferring various types of fruits and nut inclusions in convenience foods. For example, almonds are finding various applications in various bakery products, such as muffins, cookies, brownies, and bread, which promotes nutritional content and provides a premium look to the bakery products. Increasing consumption of fruits and nuts inclusions in various applications has resulted for a large market share of fruits and nuts in the type segment.

The bakery products segment is estimated to be the fastest growing application in the food inclusions market.

The market for food inclusions in bakery products is significant, mainly in Western countries such as the US, Canada, and European countries, as bakery products are a part of the everyday diet of consumers in these countries. As per the American Bakers Association, the bakery industry contributes around 2% to the gross domestic products of the US. The bakery industry in the country is highly fragmented, with 9,000 bakeries contributing around USD 3 billion in revenue, 75% of the revenue is generated by 50 large companies. Groupo Bimbo, Dave’s Killer, and Campbell Soup Company are the three largest companies that account for 55% of the total commercial bakery revenue in the country. The large company bases in various regions will help the food inclusions market to grow through innovating product offerings during the forecast period.

Solid & semi-solid forms are the fastest-growing form segment in the food inclusions market.

Solid & semi-solid forms consist of various forms such as food inclusions in pieces, nuts, flakes & crunches, chips & nibs, and powder. Solid & semi-solid forms in the food inclusions market mainly includes chunks, cubes, nuggets, balls, buttons, and spheres of various shapes and sizes offered by food inclusion manufacturers. The form offers flexibility in terms of taste, texture, mouthfeel, color, and flavor. In addition the form can be offered as both coated and uncoated products, with smooth, glossy, or rough textures, providing food & beverage manufacturers with flexibility in terms of variety. Owing to all these factors, solid & semi-solid are gaining more popularity when compared to liquid form inclusions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43206052



Europe is estimated to be the largest region for the food inclusions market in 2022.

The European food inclusions market is led by countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy. Since the bakery and confectionery markets in the European market have saturated, major players in the region are focusing on research and development to introduce new categories of low-fat food inclusions products. Changing consumer trends, such as the rising level of health consciousness, which has compelled consumers to pay more attention to their diet, have reformed the overall bakery industry in the country. Expanding product ranges to include healthier products helped companies grow with the changing preference of consumers will drive the food inclusions market during the forecast period.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as ADM (US), Sensory Effects (US), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd. (New Zealand), and Nimbus Foods Ltd (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=43206052



Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Fillings and Toppings Market by Type (Syrups, Pastes, and Variegates, Creams, Fondants), Application (Confectionery Products, Bakery Products), Flavor (Fruits, Chocolates, Vanilla), Form (Solid, Liquid) and Raw Material - Global Forecasts to 2027

Caramel Ingredients Market by Type (Colors, Flavors, Fillings, Inclusions, Toppings, and Others), Application, Form, & by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021