Shoulder Fired Weapons Global Market Report 2022

The global shoulder fired weapons market is expected to grow from $5.76 billion in 2021 to $6.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.23%. The shoulder fired weapons market is expected to grow to $8.28 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.58%.



The shoulder fired weapons market consists of sales of shoulder-fired weapons by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to a weapon that is shot while being held in the hands and having its butt pressed up against a shoulder.



The main types of shoulder-fired weapons are guided and unguided.Guided should fired weapons refer to weapons whose path may be changed while in flight by a radar device.



These weapons have a launcher and ammunition. These weapons are used for defense, home security, and others.



North America was the largest region in the shoulder fired weapons market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the shoulder fired weapons market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing defense expenditures is expected to drive the shoulder-fired weapons market.The defense expenditure is increasing to remain in power and secure the position of a country.



Armed forces use shoulder-fired weapons throughout the world for defense and safety.The use of shoulder-fired Weapons gives a considerable advantage to troops by engaging targets without worrying about the strike’s accuracy and the weapon’s weight.



According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India’s military spending grew to USD 76.6 billion in 2021, a 0.9% rise over the previous year. Therefore, an increase in defense expenditure drives the shoulder-fired weapons market.



The development of recoilless artillery is a key trend in the shoulder-fired weapons market.Recoilless weapons are direct-fire weapons differentiated by a method of operation in which propellant gases (or another counter-mass such as powder or liquid) are released from the back of the barrel to balance the recoil caused by the projectile’s forward motion.



This eliminates the bulky and inconvenient recoil-counteracting equipment of a typical cannon, allowing for a thinner-walled barrel.As a result, it is possible to launch a relatively large projectile from a platform that would otherwise be incapable of carrying the weight or recoil of a comparable-sized conventional cannon.



In May 2022, Sweden’s military said it would be acquiring a new sort of ammunition for a weapon it already owns, the Carl Gustaf Recoilless Rifle. Carl Gustaf belongs to a heritage of recoilless rifles with hollow tubes for large-caliber explosives that include spiral grooves in the barrel to assist the precision of the shots discharged.



In November 2021, True Velocity, a US-based technology company that produces the most modern composite cased munitions, acquired LoneStar Future Weapons for $84 million.With a strategic acquisition, True Velocity is armed with an innovative approach to developing lightweight ammunition and advanced manufacturing technologies, leveraging LoneStar Future Weapons’ extensive expertise in research and design, precision manufacturing, quality control, and production efficiency.



LoneStar Future Weapons is a Texas-based cutting-edge technological business dedicated to developing next-generation defense solutions.



The countries covered in the shoulder fired weapons market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

