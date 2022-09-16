Europe Major Chemical Manufacturers Locations Map 2022

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe - Major Chemical Manufacturers, 1st Edition" map from La Tene Maps has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This is the first map to be published in the Chemicals field. This map shows the top 2000 chemical manufacturers in Europe. This map is similar to the EU-EEA areas map except it cover the whole of Europe. The sites are shown by location location together with site operator.

A specially designed symbol attached to the name indicates the main type of Chemical Manufactured at that site. This includes organic and inorganic chemicals, fertilisers, API's, explosives and pyrotechnical products, and finally chemicals for plant health and biocides.





For more information about this map visit https://testing.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqyvl1

