Aleafia Health Announces TSX Decision to Extend Delisting Review Period to November 29, 2022

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its previous announcements, Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) issued a decision today to extend its delisting review period until November 29, 2022. The Company will provide further updates as warranted.



For Investor & Media Relations:

Matthew Sale, CFO

1-833-879-2533

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

The Company is a federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis products in Canadian adult-use and medical markets and in select international markets, including Australia and Germany. The Company operates a virtual medical cannabis clinic staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners which provide health and wellness services across Canada.