Security Screening Global Market Report 2022

The global secuitry screening market is expected to grow from $8.71 billion in 2021 to $9.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.57%. The secuitry screening market is expected to reach $13.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.49%.



The security screening market consists of sales of security screening devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to screening measures designed to keep forbidden objects and other hazards out of the sterile area. These security screening and checkpoints protect the locations from any hazardous events, reassuring travelers that they are safe and protecting people and places.



The main types of security screening are x-ray systems, metal detectors, explosive detectors, biometric systems and others.The x-ray system refers to threat detection technologies with intelligent and flexible system design.



As a consequence, a dark image is created when the majority of the x-rays are absorbed, whereas a brilliant image is created when the majority of the x-rays flow through the object.Mail and parcel, baggage scanning cargo and vehicle inspection, explosives and narcotics have security screening applications.



Security screening is used in government buildings, airports, educational institutes, public places, and others.



North America was the largest region in the security screening market in 2021. The regions covered in the security screening market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing terrorism is expected to propel the growth of the security screening market.Terrorist uses illegal force and violence to achieve a political, economic, religious, or social purpose through fear, compulsion, or intimidation.



With these growing unlawful immigration and terrorist acts worldwide, the demand for security screening systems has risen.According to the Global Terrorism Index, there were 5,226 terrorist acts worldwide in March 2022, up from 4,458 in 2020, which is an increase of 17%.



Few nations, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia, are more significantly impacted by terrorism. Therefore, increasing terrorism will drive the security screening market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend in the security screening market.Major companies operating in the security screening market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation security screening technologies into their product and services, such as CT scanners, under-vehicle inspection technologies (UVIS), automated screening lanes, facial recognition, millimeter-wave technology, and others to safeguard and prevent prohibited items and other threats to security.For instance, in November 2021, Smith detection, a threat detection and security screening company, collaborates with Microsoft and Heathrow to build an artificial intelligence technology to detect wildlife trafficking.



In the initial testing phase, this technique will be used with their existing screening and security infrastructure to combat illegal wildlife trafficking with AI-powered technology.



In May 2020, Leidos, a US-based engineering company, acquired L3Harris Technologies’ (“L3Harris”) Security Detection and Automation businesses for approximately $1 billion in cash.With this acquisition, Leidos will continue to broaden the scope and scale of its operations in securing ports and borders, enhancing passenger circulation in future airports, and reinforcing infrastructure for national security and public venues.



L3Harris Technologies is a US-based defense and space manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the security screening market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

