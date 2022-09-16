New York, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Machine Safety Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319893/?utm_source=GNW





The global machine safety market is expected to grow from $4.59 billion in 2021 to $4.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37%. The machine safety market is expected to reach $6.63 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.97%.



The machine safety market consists of sales of machine safety-related products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the sensor, devices, or switches used to control workplace accidents and improve production efficiency.The objective of machine safety is to protect workers from the hazards of machinery and hazardous effect related to it.



Machine safety controllers monitor safety and non-safety input devices providing safe stop and start functions for machines with motion.



The main types of implementations of machine safety are individual and embedded components.Individual machine safety components are used for individual machine components.



Individual components, also known as hardware, are primary component of a machine that includes structural components, mechanics, and control components.Presence sensing safety sensors, safety interlock switches, safety controllers/modules/relays, programmable safety systems, emergency stop controls, and two-hand safety controls are some parts employed in machine safety.



Systems including assembly, material handling, metalworking, packing, robotics, and others, require machine safety. Chemicals, food and drink, aircraft and military, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, metals and mining, and other industries that employ machine safety are among those that use machine safety.



Western Europe was the largest region in the machine safety market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the machine safety market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The machine safety market research report covers machine safety market statistics, including machine safety industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a machine safety market share, detailed machine safety market segments, market trends and opportunities.



The strict machine safety mandates is expected to propel the growth of the machine safety market during the forecast period.Due to the increasing workplace accidents and poor public safety management, many government and international organizations are introducing strict machine safety mandates for machinery at the workplace.



These safety mandates aim to enable safer use of machinery and improved safety management.For instance, in August 2020, The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), has implemented 32 ISO standards as per (Indian Standard (Type - A) for Electrical Machine: 16504 (Part 1): 2017 / IEC 60204 -1: 2008) on machinery safety, owing to GPQI’s (Global Project Quality Infrastructure (GPQI) assistance.



These standards aid in the reduction of technical trade barriers while also protecting workers and the environment. Therefore, the strict machine safety mandates drive the market for machine safety.



Technological advancement is the key market trend gaining popularity in the machine safety market.Major companies operating in the machine safety market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position.



These companies are implementing next-generation machine safety solutions technologies into their products and related services, such as ultrasound, infrared, magnetic, radio technology, laser scanners, safety controllers, encoders and interlock switches, and others to communicate potential mechanical issues and control the injuries caused by machines.For instance, in August 2021, OMRON Corporation, a Japanese electronics company, announced the VT-S10 Series.



This new inspection system employs artificial intelligence and image technology to automate high-precision processes for PCB sub-assemblies.



In June 2022, Clarion Safety Systems, a US-based safety systems company, acquired Machine Safety Specialists for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the clarion and machine safety specialists will expand their risk compliance and assessment offerings, providing their clients with additional consulting and machine safety training services.



Machine Safety Specialists is a US-based machine safeguarding company that offers OSHA machine guarding, risk assessment, and safety training.



The countries covered in the machine safety market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

