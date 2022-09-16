Insights on the Application Transformation Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Infosys, Microsoft, Micro Focus International and Oracle Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Application Transformation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Application Integration, UI Modernization), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global application transformation market size is expected to reach USD 30.5 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing digitalization initiatives among industries, rising penetration of cloud computing technology, and increasing demand for scalability are aiding the growth of the market. Moreover, the constant need to keep the applications updated with upcoming technologies and improve the Return on Investment (ROI) will also increase the utility of application transformation services in coming years. The use of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is also anticipated to complement the demand for application transformation to augment the organizational growth across industries.



Application transformation helps enterprises to reduce the number of applications within an enterprise and move applications to the cloud so as to meet government regulations and update compliance. Moreover, application transformation solutions aid IT departments to address the social media usage in enterprises and growing use of mobile computing.

By modernizing their applications, enterprises' aim to reduce number of applications, restructure the legacy applications, or move them to cloud infrastructure. Application transformation solutions has help enterprises to optimize data, accelerate innovation, and deliver better customer experience. The increasing competition in the digitized world and the ever changing political, legal, and regulatory environment has led numerous organizations to employ the application transformation services to enhance their business operations.



Top vendors in the market such as International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Trianz and Accenture Plc., are instrumental in helping clients to plan their transformation journey with in-house services capabilities, application portability and flexible pricing options.

Moreover, the evolving technologies will aid in automating the operational and managerial processes, seamless integration capabilities, and improve overall customer experience. However, high implementation and management costs are some of the challenges that might impede the growth of the market over the forecast period. Besides, recent outbreak of COVID-19 disease across the world is likely to slow down the growth rate of the market temporarily.



Application Transformation Market Report Highlights

The UI modernization segment is predicted to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing need to improve customer experience, scalability and reliability, better security, and fast data accessibility

The growing implementation of application transformation solutions among SMEs in developing regions such as South Asia, Latin America, and other ASEAN regions is likely to boost market growth over the forecast period

The healthcare end-use segment is expected to witness the highest rate over the forecast period owing to accelerating adoption of digital technologies in the sector. Moreover, AI-enabled medical device, blockchain electronic health records, and telemedicine are some of the technological innovations wherein use of enterprise applications and cloud deployments is likely to boost the utilization of application transformation products and solutions

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the market owing to the increasing focus of SMEs and large enterprise to enhance their digital initiatives. The presence of major cloud enterprises such as IBM with their establishment of cloud computing hubs in India, China, Vietnam, and South Korea, is likely to boost the market in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Application Transformation Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Application Transformation Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Application Transformation - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increased resource, user mobility and ongoing migration of applications over the cloud

3.4.1.2 Increasing adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G, and IoT

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Data security and data privacy

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Application Transformation Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Application Transformation Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 COVID19 Impact on the Application Transformation Market



Chapter 4 Application Transformation Type Outlook

4.1 Application Transformation Market Share by Type, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Application Integration

4.2.1 Application transformation market by application integration, 2017 - 2030

4.3 Cloud Application Migration

4.3.1 Application transformation market by cloud application migration, 2017 - 2030

4.4 Application Portfolio Assessment

4.4.1 Application transformation market by application portfolio assessment, 2017 - 2030

4.5 Application Replatforming

4.5.1 Application transformation market by application replatforming, 2017 - 2030

4.6 UI Modernization

4.6.1 Application transformation market by UI modernization, 2017 - 2030

4.7 Other

4.7.1 Application transformation market by other types, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 5 Application Transformation Enterprise Size Outlook

5.1 Application Transformation Market Share by Enterprise Size, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Large Enterprises

5.2.1 Application transformation market in large enterprises, 2017 - 2030

5.3 Small & Medium Enterprises

5.3.1 Application transformation market in small & medium enterprises, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 6 Application Transformation End-use Outlook

6.1 Application Transformation Market Share by End-use, 2021 & 2030

6.2 BFSI

6.2.1 Application transformation market in BFSI, 2017 - 2030, 2017 - 2030

6.3 Retail

6.3.1 Application transformation market in retail, 2017 - 2030

6.4 Healthcare

6.4.1 Application transformation market in healthcare, 2017 - 2030

6.5 IT & Telecom

6.5.1 Application transformation market in IT & telecom, 2017 - 2030

6.6 Government

6.6.1 Application transformation market in government, 2017 - 2030

6.7 Manufacturing

6.7.1 Application transformation market in manufacturing, 2017 - 2030

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Application transformation market in other end-use, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 7 Application Transformation Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company/Competition Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2021



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Accenture PLC.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Financial performance

9.1.3 Product benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2 Atos SA.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Financial performance

9.2.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.4 Strategic initiatives

9.3 Bell Integrator.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Financial performance

9.3.3 Product benchmarking

9.3.4 Strategic initiatives

9.4 Capgemini SE.

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Financial performance

9.4.3 Product benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.5 Cognizant.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Financial performance

9.5.3 Product benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic initiatives

9.6 Fujitsu Ltd

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Financial performance

9.6.3 Product benchmarking

9.6.4 Strategic initiatives

9.7 Oracle Corporation

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Financial performance

9.7.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.4 Strategic initiatives

9.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Financial performance

9.8.3 Product benchmarking

9.8.4 Strategic initiatives

9.9 International Business Machines Corporation

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Financial performance

9.9.3 Product benchmarking

9.9.4 Strategic initiatives

9.10 Infosys Limited

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Financial performance

9.10.3 Product benchmarking

9.10.4 Strategic initiatives

9.11 Microsoft Corporation

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Financial performance

9.11.3 Product benchmarking

9.11.4 Strategic initiatives

9.12 Micro Focus International PLC

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Financial performance

9.12.3 Product benchmarking

9.12.4 Strategic initiatives

9.13 Oracle Corporation

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Financial performance

9.13.3 Product benchmarking

9.13.4 Strategic initiatives

9.14 Trianz

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Financial performance

9.14.3 Product benchmarking

9.14.4 Strategic initiatives



