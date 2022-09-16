Global Online K-12 Education Market Outlook 2022 | US$ 7984 million by 2028 Top Countries by CAGR, and manufacturers with Impact of domestic and global market, Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insights on "Online K-12 Education Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. K-12 (kindergarten through 12th grade) is the term commonly used for talking about a person’s first 13 years of schooling before entering university. It also refers to the Elementary and Secondary education. Elementary education starts at the age of five or six. Secondary education is for children aged 12 to 18. Secondary school generally takes place in a high school, which is often divided into junior and senior high. Junior high is for those aged 12 to 15 and senior high for students aged 15 to 18. Online education is quite different from the traditional concept of education, which involves a school building, a classroom with rows of desks, and a teacher standing next to a chalkboard. Online education offers students more one-on-one time with their instructors. And, most K-12 online programs are inexpensive or even tuition-free.

Online K-12 Education Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global Online K-12 Education Market

global Online K-12 Education market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7984 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 7984 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.3% during the review period.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Online K-12 Education markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Online K-12 Education market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Online K-12 Education market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. K12 Inc,Pearson,White Hat Management,Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K,Bettermarks,Scoyo,Languagenut,Beness Holding, Inc,New Oriental Education & Technology,XUEDA,XRS,AMBO,CDEL,Ifdoo,YINGDING,YY Inc.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21120519

Online K-12 Education Market Segmentation: -

"Online K-12 Education Market Size 2022" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. This report provides information about Size, Types, Application, Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Gross margin, opportunities with future risk analysis. The report also describes top company profiles that present in market with trends worldwide. This article contains financial changes during years with Impact of COVID-19 on Online K-12 Education market.

Online K-12 Education Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Elementary education(Grades 1-5)

Junior high education(Grades 6-8)

Senior high education(Grades 9-12)

Segment by Application

Teacher

Student

Parents

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21120519

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type accounting for % of the Online K-12 Education global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Type segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The major players in global Gum Arabic (E414) market include K12 Inc, Pearson, New Oriental Education & Technology, etc., and the market concentration rate is low. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 40% of the global market. Elementary education(Grades 1-5) is the main type, with a share about 45%. Student is the main application.

Global Online K-12 Education Scope and Market Size

The global Online K-12 Education market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online K-12 Education market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Key Players in the Online K-12 Education Market: -

K12 Inc

Pearson

White Hat Management

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K

Bettermarks

Scoyo

Languagenut

Beness Holding, Inc

New Oriental Education & Technology

XUEDA

XRS

AMBO

CDEL

Ifdoo

YINGDING

YY Inc.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21120519

Key Benefits of Online K-12 Education Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Global Online K-12 Education Sales Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Online K-12 Education Market Size by Type (2017 VS 2021VS 2028)

1.2.2 Elementary education(Grades 1-5)

1.2.3 Junior high education(Grades 6-8)

1.2.4 Senior high education(Grades 9-12)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online K-12 Education Market Share by Application (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028)

1.3.2 Teacher

1.3.3 Student

1.3.4 Parents

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Online K-12 Education Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Online K-12 Education Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Online K-12 Education Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Online K-12 Education Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.5.1 United States Online K-12 Education Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

2.5.2 Europe Online K-12 Education Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

2.5.3 China Online K-12 Education Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

2.5.4 Japan Online K-12 Education Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

2.5.5 Southeast Asia Online K-12 Education Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

2.5.6 India Online K-12 Education Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

3 Global Online K-12 Education Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Online K-12 Education Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.1 Global Top Online K-12 Education Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Online K-12 Education Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Online K-12 Education Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online K-12 Education Revenue

3.4 Global Online K-12 Education Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Online K-12 Education Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Online K-12 Education Revenue in 2021

3.5 Online K-12 Education Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Online K-12 Education Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Online K-12 Education Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/21120519#TOC

1.To study and analyze the global Online K-12 Education consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Online K-12 Education market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Online K-12 Education manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Online K-12 Education with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Online K-12 Education submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Online K-12 Education market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Online K-12 Education market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Online K-12 Education market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Online K-12 Education market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Purchase this Report (Price 4000 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/21120519

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.