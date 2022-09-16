Meevo Spa & Salon Software Expands Annual Beauty & Wellness Educational Event

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), the leader in spa and salon software solutions, and provider of the award-winning Meevo business management platform, is pleased to announce its expansion of annual Business Mastery Educational Event for industry professionals.

Business Mastery by Millennium, formerly known as The Millennium Experience, has taken place for over 15 years to provide the beauty and wellness industry with thought leadership and Meevo spa & salon software knowledge to enhance their business'.

The 2022 educational event will launch in a new, free and unbundled format featuring a series of 20+ hours of live webinars led by industry experts, airing over a three-month duration. Courses have been thoughtfully designed to inspire industry professionals at all levels for business growth and success.

For the first time ever, Business Mastery will be offered as an all-inclusive event available to both the public and Meevo Spa & Salon Software users.

"We are so excited to expand Business Mastery and join forces with some of the industry's best educators and partners," says Victoria Vitarelli, Vice President of Marketing, Millennium Systems International. "As our industry continues to rebound and evolve, we find it necessary that we empower salon and spa professionals with valuable education that will help them learn and grow."

Presenters of the live webinar series include Antony Whitaker of Grow My Salon Business, Jason Everett of Business Refuel, Erin Kuhn of Qnity, Michael Yost of Strategies, and many more.

"Our goal with Business Mastery 2022 is to provide a free and accessible avenue for all industry professionals to gain the tools to take action and reach success," says Melissa Delello, Manager of Education, Millennium Systems International.

Business Mastery will offer easy-to-follow education tracks, with topics covering business culture, reputation management, financial wellness, talent hiring & retention efforts, and more.

To learn more and register for Business Mastery, visit: www.millenniumsi.com/business-mastery.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL

Millennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry, built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption. The award-winning Meevo platform is a true all-in-one solution for growth that is HIPAA compliant and fully responsive, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their businesses thrive. For more information, visit www.millenniumsi.com.

###

Press Contact

Millennium Systems International

pr@millenniumsi.com

Related Images











Image 1: Millennium Systems International Logo





Millennium Systems International Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment