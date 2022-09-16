Spyceware Sewing Center and BERNINA dealer hosts Northwest Indiana Sewing Event and Big Truck Load Sale

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyceware Sewing Center, a BERNINA sewing machine dealer, is hosting an event at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center over two different weekends on September 16 and 17 and September 23 and 24, 2022.



“We wanted to do something, and our store is too small to hold our Northwest Indiana Sewing Event,” said shop owner Ginger Stout.

“There are not very many sewing events or retail shows that come to our part of Indiana. People in our area have to travel three or four hours to attend a retail sewing event. So, I decided to hold one here and host it at our local community center. This is our first one, and we look forward to adding more vendors in the years to come,” said Ginger.

The event will be held at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center (conference room) located at 6600 Broadway in Merrillville, IN 46410 on September 16 and 17, as well as September 23 and 24 from 10 am to 4 pm daily.

At the “Northwest Indiana Sewing Event and Big BERNINA Sewing Machine Truck Load Sale,” attendees can watch demonstrations and get a chance to test out all makes and models of BERNINA and bernette sewing machines, embroidery machines, airlock sergers, and longarms. There will be some educational lectures by Rhonda Pierce of Schmetz Needles and Harold Hollis of Mettler Threads.

“All sewing machine trade-ins are welcome, and all sewing machines come with a full BERNINA warranty and free guide lessons. Plus, there will be financing options available,” said Ginger.

The Spyceware Sewing Center is located at 303 S. Main Street in Crown Point, IN 46307. The store carries fabric, notions, BERNINA brand machines, embroidery supplies, and accessories. They host classes in quilting and fashion sewing. They also specialize in garment alterations.

“I look forward to fellow sewing enthusiasts joining us for this weekend of information and education,” said Ginger. Our motto is, “You Can Make It!”

For more information:

Contact: Ginger Stout at 219-663-6973

Website: www.spyceware.com

