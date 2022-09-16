Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on September 21-22, 2022.



The Company’s presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on September 21, 2022, and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h2uFMqEfQyClyjXvOS_Iwg. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meetings, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect our current views and projections with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our future growth and strategies for such growth, are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect us. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

SCR Partners

(615) 942-7077

IR@REFI.reit