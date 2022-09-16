Fluoroscopy Equipment Market to Hit USD 7.24 billion by 2029 | Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Fluoroscopy Equipment market.

The global fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to grow at a 3.88% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 7.24 billion by 2029 from USD 5.14 billion in 2020.

Fluoroscopy equipment is routinely utilized in a wide range of interventional radiological treatments, particularly in the treatment of varicose veins, Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, abdominal aortic aneurysms, and other common medical problems. This regular usage is expected to boost the market for fluoroscopy equipment in the forecast period. Furthermore, an increasing number of orthopedic operations and angiography as a result of sports injuries, as well as a growing senior population base, are likely to be high impact rendering drivers. Because of its ability to perform effective real-time injury evaluation in athletes, hand-held fluoroscopes are gaining favor in emergency rooms and on-site situations. The use of fluoroscopes in sports medicine is also expected to increase as a consequence of associated benefits such as low cost and mobility.

Promoting efficient treatment facilities served as key contributing growth factor in the fluoroscopy equipment market. A growing number of government efforts targeted at supporting efficient treatment facilities in order to create speedy outcomes and increase overall healthcare efficiency also had a role in growth. For example, a U.S. FDA push to limit and optimize radiation exposure in medical imaging has resulted in improved treatment of many disorders and increased hospital safety. These reasons are responsible for hospitals gaining a bigger proportion of the end-use segment.

Recent developments

In 2019 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) introduced the Artis icono biplane, an angiography system with neuroradiology-specific functionality.

In 2019, The Zenition mobile C-arm platform was introduced by Philips (Netherlands).

Product Portfolio: The Company has a product portfolio of Fluoroscopy Equipment Market that includes:

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Growing competition among key players, increasing horizontal and vertical expansion is further expected to fuel the growth of Fluoroscopy Equipment Market.

Key players operating the global Siemens Healthineers ,GE Healthcare ,Philips ,Shimadzu Corporation ,Ziehm Imaging ,Canon Medical Systems ,Hitachi ,Carestream Health ,Hologic ,Lepu Medical Technology ,Agfa-Gevaert Group ,ADANI Systems ,GENORAY ,Medtronic ,OrthoScan ,Allengers Medical Systems ,STEPHANIX ,MS Westfalia ,ITALRAY ,Eurocolumb ,Omega Medical Imaging ,LISTEM Corporation ,Xcelsitas AG ,General Medical Merate ,SternMed.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Report Coverage of Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Details Base Year: 2021 Forecast Period: 2020 Historical Data: 2017-2021 2020 US$ 5.14 billion Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR: 3.88% Market Size in 2029: US$ 7.24 Billion Key Market Segments: by Type Fixed C-Arms

Fluoroscopy Systems

Remote Controlled Systems

Patient-Side Controlled Systems

Mobile C-Arms System Type by Application Diagnostics

Surgical Applications by Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa



Regional Dominance: Its major share is occupied by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific. North America shares 34% of the total market.

North America held the highest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2019. Factors such as the rising frequency of overuse sports injuries, the rising prevalence of CVD, and the increasing number of hip and knee replacement operations are propelling the North American fluoroscopy equipment market ahead.

