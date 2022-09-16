Indian Passenger Vehicle Market Outlook Report 2022: Impacts of HMI, ADAS, 5G, and EV Growth

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Passenger Vehicle Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research service covers current market size and segmentation of the PV industry; it also covers the rate at which the automotive industry is growing and the performance of top OEMs and their sales in the top Indian state.
The Indian passenger vehicle industry had seen strong growth over the years by addressing various customer requirements through the adoption of various technologies and innovative business models.
OEMs with state-of-the-art R&D capabilities, a large-scale customer database, and ready to address customer requirements using robust technology will be able to meet customer demands and gain market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
Growing competition and evolving customer requirements have made way for various new PV segments, allowing OEMs to venture into new segments with their current capabilities.
The recent pandemic affected production, material sourcing, sales, and service areas. The industry recovered through the surge in demand in semi-urban and rural India at the beginning of FY2022.
The study will offer insights into the pre-owned car market, digitization in purchase of cars, narrowing petrol-diesel price gap in the Indian PV market, and the impact of HMI, ADAS, 5G, and EV growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Growth Environment
- Top 5 lndian Automotive Industry Highlights of FY2022
- Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Highlights of 2021
- 2021 Global Automotive Market: Actuals vs. Forecast
- Global LV Sales by Region in 2021 and 2022: Snapshot
- Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Predictions for 2022
- Top 5 Indian Automotive Industry Predictions for FY2023
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3 Research Scope
- Research Scope and Objectives
- Segmentation
- Passenger Vehicle Classification, Definitions, and Key Models
4 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis: Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis: Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies: Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Economies: Predictions for 2022
- Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022: Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
- 2022 Growth Opportunities: Top 3 Opportunities by Region
- 2022 Regional Trends: Risks and Policy Direction
5 Key Conclusions, Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry
- Key Conclusions
- Impact of Covid-19 On Passenger Vehicle Sales (1st and 2nd Waves)
- Future Outlook: Passenger Vehicle Industry
- Future Outlook: Key Technological Shifts During FY22-FY25
- Future Outlook: Other Key Areas
6 Overview of the Indian PV Industry
- CY21 - Monthly Sales Trend
- Strategic Sales by PV Segment
- PV Annual Sales
- Competitor Overview, FY22
- PV Sales by State
- Passenger Vehicle Sales by Price Range and Fuel Type
- OEM Offerings in India
7 Sales Until FY22
- Mini (Entry-Level Hatchback)
- Compacts (Hatchback & Compact Sedan)
- Mid-size (Sedan)
- Executive and Premium (Sedan)
- UVC (Compact SUV)
- UV1
- UV2
- UV3-UV5
- Vans
8 Trends in the Indian Automotive Industry
- No Slowdown in the Growth of the Pre-owned Car Market
- Pre-owned Vehicles: Digitalizing the Repurchase Value Chain
- The Rise f Automatic Transmission (AT)
- Declining Petrol and Diesel Price Gap Boosts the Shift to Petrol/CNG Vehicles
- Wave of In-car Air Purifiers
9 HMI Trends in the Indian PV Industry
- Connectivity
- Market Penetration of Basic Head Units Vs. Full Screen/Touchscreen, FY22
- Automotive HMI: Current Penetration and Relevance in the Indian Market
- HMI
- HMI Input: Current nd Future Focus Areas
- India's HMI Technology
10 ADAS Outlook for the Indian PV Industry
- Global ADAS Technology Pyramid, FY22
- ADAS Timeline
- Global Supplier Sensor Suite Offerings, FY22
- ADAS Systems: Future Penetration (FY21-FY26)
11 5G in the Indian PV Industry
- Automotive 5G Use Cases
- Key Challenges of 5G Deployment in India
12 EV Trends in the Indian PV Industry
- Electric Vehicles in India
- Key OEMs' Product Portfolio and Launch Roadmap
- eMobility Platform Derivatives: Entry Options for Various Business Models
- Business Models on EV Platform/Architectures Strategy
- Public/Private Charging Infrastructure Standards and Implementation
- EV Charging Stations Established/to be Established Under FAME Scheme
- Notable EV Charging Partnerships in India, 2021
- Notable EV Charging Solution Providers in India
- India Energy Storage Snapshot
13 Drivers, Restraints, and Future Outlook for the Indian PV Industry
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Factors Impacting the Passenger Vehicle Industry in India
- Scenario Analysis: Domestic Sales Forecast
- Scenario Analysis: Export Forecast
- Scenario Analysis: Production Forecast
- Passenger Vehicle Sales Forecast by Segment
14 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Preference for Compact SUVs and 7-seat MPVs
- Growth Opportunity 2: Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 3: Electrification, 2022
15 Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvfikb