Regarding Home Member State

UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” (the Company), legal entity code: 304213372, registered at: Jogailos str. 4, 01116, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of the issued notes of the Company: EUR 40,000,000; ISIN code: LT0000405938.

The Company informs that, in accordance with the requirements of Transparency Directive 2004/109/EC, The Republic of Lithuania is its Home Member State.

Contact person for further information:

Tomas Milašauskas

Manager of the Investment Company

tomas.milasauskas@lordslb.lt

www.lordslb.lt/AEI_green_bonds