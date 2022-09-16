Jennifer Woodward on Empowering Practitioners to Launch Their Own Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Businesses

Beverly Hills , Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakersfield, California-based Jennifer Woodward, Executive Director of the Association of Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioners, was interviewed by leading LA-based podcaster Adam Torres of Mission Matters Fitness Podcast on the matter of training functional diagnostic nutrition practitioners.

Jennifer Woodward says her mission is to empower women so they don’t have to jump from one practitioner to another, looking for answers to their health issues. Through the FDN community, she equips practitioners with clinical training so they can confidently help people with chronic health issues. Today on Mission Matters, she talks about how she gives back to the community through the tenets of functional diagnostic nutrition.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Adam Torres with Jennifer Woodward

In this podcast, the host covers:

How did Woodward start her entrepreneurial journey?

What is Woodward’s role at FDN?

How does Functional Diagnostic Nutrition (FDN) help people?

How does she assist people in becoming functional diagnostic nutrition practitioners, launching and automating their own businesses?

What advice does she have for new entrepreneurs in functional health?

What kind of feedback has been given by those who have benefited from FDN’s offerings?

About the Podcast Guest

To learn more about FDN, visit https://www.functionaldiagnosticnutrition.com/.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Adam Torres

