TILT Holdings’ Commonwealth Alternative Care Hosts Grand Opening at Newest Dispensary in Cambridge

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) ( NEO: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, and its subsidiary Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”) hosts a grand opening for medical marijuana patients today, Friday, September 16, 2022, to celebrate its newest dispensary in Cambridge, Mass.



The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. EST with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The festivities include remarks from TILT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gary Santo, as well as Highsman founder and former NFL player Ricky Williams, whose products launched in Massachusetts on Thursday. Members of Cambridge City Council, including Burhan Azeem, Paul F. Toner and Quinton Y. Zondervan, as well as members of the East Cambridge Business Association are also anticipated to be in attendance.

Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, medical patients are invited into the dispensary for a meet-and-greet and autograph signing session with Highsman’s Williams. Additional brand pop-ups from Her Highness, Airo, Toast and others are scheduled throughout Friday and Saturday, along with raffles and swag giveaways.

“Our CAC team worked diligently to bring this store to life and the effort shows in each intentional detail of the patient experience,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “We are proud to serve Cambridge patients in an expansive environment with consistent, high-quality product offerings, such as Highsman. It was great to launch both Highsman and CAC Cambridge with Ricky here with us as both teams kick off new and exciting chapters.”

CAC’s Cambridge medical dispensary is located in the heart of Inman Square at 1385 Cambridge Street. To build community relationships, CAC is pleased to be a member of the East Cambridge Business Association, as well as a proud sponsor of the Inman Incubator . This includes showcasing local artists within the dispensary. Their work can be seen as patients and guests enter, as well as on our CAC social media.

Store hours are 9:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. EST Sunday through Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. EST the rest of the week. CAC Cambridge is the third dispensary in the commonwealth for TILT, joining the Brockton and Taunton locations in the lineup. All three locations showcase our brand partners: AIRO , Her Highness , Highsman , Old Pal and Toast .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Company Contact:

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

TILT@elevate-ir.com

720.330.2829

Media Contact:

Leland Radovanovic

Trailblaze

TILT@trailblaze.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/495fc998-bca9-46d1-bf43-78ee25968a74.



