Global Tire Market Report 2022: Introduction of CAIS Technology Presents Opportunities for Further Growth

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Tire Construction Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global tire market stood at USD230.88 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD353.27 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.53%. Escalating sales of automobiles, growing replacement demand for tire and advancement in tire technology are driving the growth of the global tire market in the forecast years.



Increase in automobile sales and production

Increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles across all the regions are anticipated to drive the consumption of tires in the upcoming years. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Association (OICA) estimated that over 80 million new passenger and commercial cars were produced in 2021, representing a cumulative increase of more than 3% above the production in the preceding years. Over 17 million motor vehicles-roughly 58% of the world's total production-were produced in the APAC region, followed by North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Rise in Concern for Fuel Efficiency and Safety

Many countries are implementing strict tire performance regulations, including fuel savings and wet grip-related braking distance reduction, in response to growing safety concerns. As a result, there is much potential for tire manufacturing businesses to develop tires that can comply with standards. As a result of increased technological breakthroughs, suppliers are developing extremely effective tires that improve automobiles' overall fuel efficiency. Self-inflating technology and Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) technology are used by tire manufacturers to enhance safety and increase fuel efficiency.

For increasing fuel efficiency, pneumatic tires are getting popular, pneumatic tires are majorly related to safety and fuel efficiency, and in the upcoming years, high demand is expected for these tires. Trelleborg, an engineering company, centered on polymer technology, recently introduced a new line of pneumatic tires with attributes such as grip and durability for the North American market. Thus, it is projected that increased concern about safety and fuel economy will present a significant growth potential for the companies.



Technological Advancement

The manufacturers that make tires are developing a system called "Contact Area Information Sensing" (CAIS), which consists of a sensor mounted to the internal wall of the tire and monitors the sensor's interactions with the road's surface. The technology analyzes the state of the road to determine whether it is dry, wet, slushy, fresh snow, or icy, and then transmits that information in real-time to the driver via a digital screen. The ability to exchange data with other vehicles that are similarly networked would allow CAIS technology, which is currently used by tire manufacturers, to become more advanced. This might enable the vehicle to foresee the actions of the automobile in front.

In the future, CAIS may connect air pressure data with air pressure sensors and provide information on tread wear. To improve performance and productivity on the one hand and to lessen the miner's exposure to risks, BKT has also implemented automated equipment and monitoring systems. The SPOTech (Satellite Performance Optimization Technology) monitoring system is designed to take measurements of variables such as average/maximum speed, cycle times, lateral/vertical/longitudinal forces, percent grade, and other relevant data that can be used to optimize haul road construction and resolve problems with tire operation such as uneven wear, belt contour separations, and heat buildup.



Report Scope:

In this report, Global tire market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Tire Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Two-Wheeler

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Three-wheeler

OTR

Global Tire Market, By Demand Category:

Replacement

OEM

Global Tire Market, Tire Construction Type:

Radial

Bias

Global Tire Market, By Region

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Tire Production Overview



5. Voice of Customer



6. Impact of Covid-19 on Global Tire Market



7. PESTLE Analysis



8. Porter's Five Forces



9. Global Tire Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Tire Market Outlook



11. North America Tire Market Outlook



12. Europe & CIS Tire Market Outlook



13. South America Tire Market Outlook



14. Middle East Tire Market Outlook



15. Africa Tire Market Outlook



16. Market Dynamics



17. Market Trends & Developments



18. Supply Chain Analysis



19. Import & Export Analysis



20. Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Global Tire Market



21. Competitive Landscape



22. Strategic Recommendations



23. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

The Michelin Group

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.

Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co.

Toyo Tire Corporation

Shandong Linglong Tire Co., Ltd.

Giti Tire

Business Overview

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Sailun Group Co. Ltd.

Madras Rubber Factory Ltd.

Kumho Tire Co. Inc.

Nokian Tires plc

Nexen Tire Corporation

JK Tyre Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltdtxj

Attachment