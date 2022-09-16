Harvia Plc’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2023

English Finnish

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 16, 2022 at 3.00 p.m. EEST

Harvia will publish its financial statements for 2022 and interim reports in 2023 as follows:

9 February 2023, Financial statements bulletin for 2022

4 May 2023, January−March 2023 interim report

10 August 2023, Half-year (January−June) 2023 financial report

2 November 2023, January−September 2023 interim report

Harvia’s electronic annual report which contains the complete Financial Statements 2022, will be published during the week starting 13 March 2023 (week 11/2023).



Harvia’s Annual General meeting will be held on 20 April 2023 at 10.00 a.m. in Helsinki. Exact location will be announced later.





Further information:



Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com





Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com/



