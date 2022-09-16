Sight Sciences OMNI® Surgical System to Be Featured in Multiple Presentations at the 2022 European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. announced today that its OMNI Surgical System will be featured in seven clinical presentations at the 2022 European Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) meeting, to be held in Milan, Italy on Friday, September 16 through Tuesday, September 20.



At Sight Sciences Booth A22 in Hall 4 at the Milano Convention Centre, ESCRS attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer discussions with four glaucoma physicians and participate in hands-on demonstrations with the OMNI Surgical System - an implant-free procedure that uniquely addresses all three known points of resistance in the aqueous outflow system: the trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal and the collector channels.

“Globally, there are significant drawbacks associated with eyedrop-based glaucoma polypharmacy in terms of both cost to the healthcare system and poor patient compliance,” said Paul Badawi, CEO and co-founder of Sight Sciences. He continued, “We are honored to witness the growing adoption of the OMNI Surgical System in both combination cataract procedures as well as in standalone use.”

Poster Presentations

Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Fluctuations and Visual Field Status: Fluctuation Suppression with Combined Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy in Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG) by Michael Greenwood, MD Outcomes Of Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy in Glaucomatous Eyes with Previous Trabecular Micro-Bypass Implantation and Uncontrolled on Medication by Daniel Terveen, MD; Michael Greenwood, MD A Prospective, 36-Month Evaluation of Subjects with Mild to Moderate Open-Angle Glaucoma Treated with the OMNI Surgical System as Standalone Procedure by Karsten Klabe, MD; Andreas Fricke, MD Omni Surgical System: Preliminary Results from a Systematic Review Evaluating the Treatment of Open-Angle Glaucoma by Dan Lindfield, MD Long Term Effect of Ab-Interno Canaloplasty with or without Cataract Extraction (CE) on Intraocular Pressure (IOP) and Use of IOP Lowering Medications in Patients with Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG) by Simon Ondrejka, Norbert Koerber Real World Evaluation of Canaloplasty and Trabeculotomy Combined with Cataract Surgery in Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG): A Retrospective, Multicenter, 12 Month Study (ROMEO II) by James Murphy, MD OMNI in Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment: A 42-Month Interim Follow-Up by Iwona Grabska-Liberek, MD, PhD; Anna M. Koziorowska, MD; Joanna Wereszczyńska, MD; Julita Majszyk-Ionescu, MD



OMNI Experts at ESCRS (Booth A22/Hall 4)

Friday, September 16, 2022

15:30-16:30: Andrew Tatham, MD, MBA, FRCOphth, FEBO, CertLRS of Princess Alexandra Eye Pavilion of Edinburgh, United Kingdom

16:30 - 17:15: Ike Ahmed, MD, John A. Moran Eye Center, Utah, United States

Saturday, September 17, 2022

12:00 - 13:00: Dan Lindfield, MD, PGCME FRCOphth, Royal Surrey County Hospital Guildford, United Kingdom

14:00 - 15:00: Karsten Klabe, MD, Breyer, Kaymak & Klabe Augenchirurgie Düsseldorf, Germany

Dr. Tatham, Dr. Ahmed, Dr. Lindfield, and Dr. Klabe are paid consultants of Sight Sciences.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION™ Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com.

About the OMNI® Surgical System

The OMNI Surgical System is a handheld, single-use therapeutic device for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). It is indicated for canaloplasty (the microcatheterization and viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal) followed by trabeculotomy (the cutting of trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

Through a single clear corneal microincision, OMNI allows surgeons to access all 360 degrees of Schlemm’s canal and treat all three sources of outflow resistance within the eye’s diseased conventional outflow pathway (trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal, and collector channels).

OMNI is indicated by the FDA for canaloplasty (the microcatheterization and viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal) followed by trabeculotomy (the cutting of trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. OMNI has a CE Mark for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and the cutting of trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma.

OMNI should not be used in any situations where the iridocorneal angle is compromised or has been damaged since it may not be possible to visualize the angle or to properly pass the microcatheter. Do not use the OMNI in patients with angle recession; neovascular glaucoma; chronic angle closure; narrow-angle glaucoma; traumatic or malignant glaucoma; or narrow inlet canals with plateau iris or in quadrants with previous MIGS implants.

OMNI received its first FDA clearance in 2017 and is protected by a global patent portfolio including 32 issued patents worldwide.

OMNI is a registered trademark of Sight Sciences.

For more information, visit omnisurgical.com/international

