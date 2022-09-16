MEDIA AVAILABILITY: CN Police Officers Available For Media Interviews During Rail Safety Week

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) is offering members of the media the opportunity to talk with CN police officers in uniform during Rail Safety Week, from September 19-25, about the importance of rail safety at crossings and the dangers of trespassing.

CN will mark Rail Safety Week with a public awareness campaign aimed at reducing the number of collisions and trespassing-related accidents. Throughout the week, CN Police will conduct safety initiatives at commuter stations and railway crossings reminding commuters and motorists about the importance of safety at crossings and the deadly risks of trespassing on railway tracks and property.

About CN Police

Every year, CN Police Services respond to hundreds of events along CN’s network across eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states. In addition to protecting CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviours and increase awareness of rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.