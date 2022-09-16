Rigetti Announces New Partnerships, Provides Business Updates at Inaugural Investor Day

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, will share business developments, including updates regarding its partnerships, Fab-1 facility, and status of its technology roadmap, ahead of its previously announced inaugural investor day.



“As a trailblazer in quantum, Rigetti is focused on delivering performance at scale with the goal of becoming the industry standard,” said Chad Rigetti, founder and CEO of the Company. “We are making strategic investments in quantum hardware, software, and partnerships that we believe will enable us to progress toward Quantum Advantage.”

“In addition, we’re excited to announce several key partnerships,” Rigetti continued. “These include a partnership with Bluefors to develop new modular dilution fridges to support our planned 336Q, 1,000+ qubit, and 4,000+ qubit quantum processing units. Earlier this week, we announced the public preview of our current 80Q Aspen-M-2 and 40Q Aspen-11 systems on Microsoft’s Azure Quantum. Rigetti quantum computers are now available on the world’s two largest public cloud platforms.”

Keysight True-Q Error Mitigation Tools on Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS™)

Rigetti anticipates the upcoming release of Keysight’s True-Q error mitigation software integrated into Rigetti QCS in the coming months. For Rigetti, this will be the first third party software tool to be integrated directly into the QCS platform, expected to advance the Company’s partnership strategy to accelerate toward quantum advantage.

“Keysight’s True-Q software brings a broad suite of capabilities that is expected to help Rigetti’s user base achieve higher performance quantum computing,” said Joseph Emerson, Director of Advanced Research, QES at Keysight Technologies. “We have worked together to streamline access for Rigetti customers to Keysight’s advanced quantum compiler technologies. I am excited to see the results of the integration of Keysight software tools with the Rigetti platform.”

Collaboration with NVIDIA to Develop Hybrid GPU-QPU Workflow for Climate Modeling

Rigetti is embarking on a new collaboration with NVIDIA to develop a hybrid GPU-QPU workflow for climate modeling applications. The project aims to evaluate the potential for narrow quantum advantage in this research domain by applying quantum machine learning techniques in a high-performance hybrid workflow. The work builds on recent weather modeling application research by Rigetti.

“Addressing the challenges of an evolving climate is one of society’s most important tasks, and improving our ability to model the climate is essential to making data-driven decisions,” said Tim Costa, Director of HPC and Quantum Product at NVIDIA. “Working with Rigetti, we’ll explore how combining the best of quantum and GPU-accelerated computing can help address this challenge.”

Public Preview of Rigetti Quantum Processors on Microsoft Azure Quantum

Earlier this week, Rigetti announced the release of its Aspen-M-2 80-qubit and Aspen-11 40-qubit in public preview on Azure Quantum. Rigetti’s integration with Azure supports Quil, Rigetti’s native quantum programming language, and Quil-T for pulse level programming. With the Azure announcement, Rigetti is now available on the world’s two largest public cloud platforms.

Performance at Scale: Aiming to Deliver Next-Generation Hardware in 2023

Rigetti remains on track to deliver against its previously disclosed hardware roadmap in 2023 with a focus on delivering performance at scale. The upcoming 84-qubit Ankaa™ system is planned for release in 2023, followed by the 336-qubit Lyra™ system expected later in 2023. Ankaa and Lyra are expected to leverage Rigetti’s fourth generation circuit architecture, introducing higher connectivity and tunable coupling, designed to ultimately deliver fidelities exceeding 99%. Notably, the Lyra system is expected to bring together Rigetti advancements in scale and performance by combining Rigetti’s existing multi-chip scaling technology with the fourth generation architecture.

Rigetti is expanding its Fab-1 facility, which it expects to be completed late in the fourth quarter of 2022. The build-out includes an additional 5,000 square feet of clean room space for wafer manufacturing—nearly doubling its original capacity—as well as additional capabilities for performing tightly integrated cryo-microwave testing on Rigetti quantum chips.

Rigetti has entered into a partnership with Bluefors, a leading provider of cryogenic systems, to develop next-generation cryogenic platforms expected to be used for Rigetti’s anticipated 336-qubit, 1,000+ qubit, and 4,000+ qubit quantum processing units. These new KIDE cryogenic platforms are expected to provide the larger size, increased cooling power, and modular design needed to support Rigetti’s integrated product roadmap. Rigetti plans to take delivery of its first KIDE in early 2023, with subsequent deliveries planned for late 2023 and beyond.



Editor's Note

As previously announced, Rigetti’s Investor Day takes place today at 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET). Virtual participants can join the webcast and access the corresponding presentation materials here: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI%3A4%3BF%3AQS%2110100&ShowKey=206179&Referrer=https%3A//onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti has more than 150 patents awarded and pending. The Company was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 180 people with offices in the United States, U.K. and Australia. Learn more at www.rigetti.com .

