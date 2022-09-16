Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2022: Need for Higher Yields Using Limited Space and Water Fuels Adoption

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market by Type (Glass, Plastic), Product Type (Fruits, Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Nursery Crops), Equipment (Hardware, Software & Services), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global commercial greenhouse market is estimated to be valued at USD 35.5 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 61.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The North America region is estimated to record the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The commercial greenhouse market in North America is growing at a CAGR of 12.3% due to the rising demand in large economies, such as US, Canada, and Mexico countries. The industrial organization and technology of commercial greenhouse manufacturing industry are changing rapidly in North America. The US is the fastest-growing commercial greenhouse country in North America due to an increase in cultivation. One of the major players of greenhouse films in North America is Berry Global, Inc. (US). Greenhouses are becoming more popular in the region as they increase yield and enhance the quality of crops while lowering the need for chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. The climatic variations and prolonged drought in some parts of the US, such as California and other western states, have led to the increased use of greenhouses and mulching by farmers.

Plastic greenhouse had the largest market share of 59.9% in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2027.

Plastic used in commercial greenhouses is made in a manner that makes it more durable than regular plastic. This specially made plastic can resist tearing and withstand extreme weather conditions. Greenhouse plastics are mainly made from three types of plastics: polyethylene plastic, polycarbonate plastic, and polymethyl methacrylate.

The market for plastic greenhouses is escalating due to the rise in environmental concerns across the world, and their higher yield capacity. The leading players in the market are focused on developing cost-effective and high-quality products to tap the huge unaddressed opportunities in developing regions. This can be witnessed from the increased spending on research and development and growing number of new product approvals. The market for polycarbonates is projected to grow at a high rate because the material offers better thermal efficiency, toughness, longevity, and durability.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Food and Climate Change Challenges

Need for Higher Yields Using Limited Space and Water

Government Initiatives to Promote Smart Agricultural Practices

Restraints

Deployment of Expensive Systems in Commercial Greenhouses

Limited Variety of Crops Suited to Greenhouse Farming

Opportunities

Increase in Demand for Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture Applications

Rising Preference for Vegetables and Fruits in Developing Countries

R&D Initiatives to Improve Greenhouse Farming Methods

Growing Worldwide Environmental Concerns

Challenges

Lack of Temperature Control Systems to Maintain Optimum Crop Production Conditions in Warm Regions

Risk of Equipment Failure and Delays in Learning Curve of Growers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 General Energy Systems Supplying Commercial Greenhouses

8 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Type

9 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Equipment

10 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Product Type

11 Commercial Greenhouse Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Argus Control Systems

Agra-Tech, Inc.

Ammerlaan Construction

Berry Global

Certhon

Decloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd.

Everlight Electronics

Europrogress

Heliospectra Ab

Hort Americas

Harford

Logiqs B.V.

Lumigrow

Luiten Greenhouses

Ludy Greenhouse Manufacturing Corporation

Nobutec B.V.

Plastika Kritis SA

Richel Group

Rough Brothers, Inc.

Signify Holding

Stuppy Greenhouse

Sotrafa

Saveer Biotech Ltd.

Top Greenhouses

The Glasshouse Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y35dru

Attachment